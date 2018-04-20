By Lauren Gilger

Last week, a video went viral that was shot inside a Philadelphia Starbucks. In it, you can see two black men being arrested, even as witnesses say they were doing nothing wrong.

The two men were released and not charged with any crimes, but the incident has sparked protests across the country and action from Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson. He announced that Starbucks will close all of its more than 8,000 company-owned stores on May 29 for racial-bias training.

It’s a response that’s garnered criticism and praise, but will it actually be effective?

To learn more, The Show sat down with David Hinds, associate professor of African and African-American studies at Arizona State University and teaches students about the roots of racism.