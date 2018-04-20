WPA think-tank Hinds…

I appreciated Dr David Hinds’ column on How Democracy Is Being Undermined in Guyana. The Sunday column is now embedded in its new home, Kaieteur.

Amongst my few buddies I engage in “serious chat” over the beverages. So I thank Dr Hinds for explaining the subtle difference between ethnicity and race. From cultural and group differences, to biological and socio-political influences, he quickly explained the compounded “ethno-racial” reality and its impact on people’s politics. Of course, he used this “class” to illustrate why our politicians – including this Coalition’s leaders – are doomed not to be truly transformative. Loyalty even rules out criticism.

It is this sort of discourse the early WPA engendered even when Forbes Burnham was parading his “sharper steel” of repression in the mid-to late seventies. And this is why I think Dr Hinds – from Buxton and Tempe – should marshall the WPA remnants into a formal think-tank. Eschew electoral politics and compromising “government”!

Oh well – ponder …

1) When will the owner of the derelict co-op bank building in Stabroek begin his promised transformation of that area?

I know there may be financial constraints but all over Georgetown one sees seemingly–abandoned lands and buildings.

Three (3) reasons for this?

(allanafenty@yahoo.com)