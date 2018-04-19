Many government supporters would be quick to dismiss the private charges brought by the PPP as vindictiveness and the cuss-down and cuss-out would flow like a raging river. But that would not help our cause. At best it would make us look and sound stupid and empty. We know that the PPP is being hypocritical and is responding to the charges brought against their members. But that is a given. The larger lesson here is that the PPP is showing the governing parties how to fight and fight back. It is about a party using the legitimate tools at its disposal as oversight of government. Nothing stopped the others from doing so when they were in opposition. Whether these is merit to the charges is beside the point. It has the effect of symbolism and it forces the other side to respond. Eusi Kwayana used the tool of private criminal charges to great effect in his time, so it’s not new to Guyana. I hope this is a wake-up call for those in power.

David Hinds

http://demerarawaves.com/2018/04/19/ppp-files-private-criminal-charges-against-two-govt-ministers/