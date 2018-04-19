Posted by: Denis Chabrol demerara waves April 19, 2018

Private criminal charges of misconduct in public office were Thursday filed against two government ministers in connection with the rental of a pharmaceutical bond and procurement of more than GYD$600 million in drugs for the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall said the charges were filed against former Minister of Public Health, George Norton and current Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence.

The charges were sworn to by the witnesses, Juan Edghill and Attorney-at-Law, Vickram Bharrat before Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan. Summons have been issued for Lawrence and Norton to appear in court on May 24, 2018.

Norton is accused of renting a house at Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown for GY$14 million per month to be used as a pharmaceutical bond, “absolutely unsuitable for the purpose and way above, excessively at a high rate of rental. That must constitute misconduct in public office,” said Nandlall. He noted that more than GY$300 million have been already paid in rent for the property for which a cabinet sub-committee had recommended the scrapping of that contract.

Lawrence is accused of instructing the administrator of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to go ahead and sole-source acquisition of GY$605 million of drugs and pharmaceuticals from Ans Mc Al. Nandlall said the cost of those supplies from Ansa Mc Al was estimated to be about 100 percent more than the market value.

“That must amount to misconduct in public office so we have identified real misconduct in public office,” he said, adding that the PPP had previously called on the Special Organised Crime Unit of the Guyana Police Force and the State Assets Recovery Unit to investigate those matters.

The filing of those private criminal charges against Ministers Norton and Lawrence came about one week after SOCU charged former Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh and former Head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited, Winston Brassington with misconduct in public office in connection with the more than GY$900 million sale of three large tracts of land allegedly without regard to the valuation process.

The Chief Magistrate has set May 7, 2018 for a report on the case by which time the court could decide whether to issue arrest warrants for Singh and Brassington who are said to be living and working overseas.

Meanwhile, Nandlall has formally asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to discontinue the charges against Brassington and Singh. If she fails to do so by Friday, April 20, Nandnall said he would file High Court proceedings.