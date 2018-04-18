I live at Turkeyen, very close to the mighty Atlantic. When the Atlantic roars, I hear it coming through the windows. When you live near to the ocean, because of the vastness of space, it is difficult to pinpoint the exact location of sound. When we at Turkeyen hear gunfire, and we look out, we don’t know if it is in our area, from nearby Liliendaal or from the next village of Industry.

A strange thing happened on Sunday morning. I heard the Atlantic laughing reverberatingly. But I soon found out it wasn’t the Atlantic. The voices were coming from all over Guyana and the waves of the ocean swept the sound into my home, making me think that the Atlantic was having fun at the Ancient Mariner. I soon found out that the Guyanese people were in an uncontrollable vortex of amusement because they read the Sunday newspapers where the PPP exclaimed that the most corrupt government in the Caricom family is the APNU+AFC coalition.

Life is funny. I am writing this piece on Sunday morning and will mention a certain businessman without calling name, and hours before I saw the businessman while I was walking my dog on the Eve Leary seawall. He goes there often. He must be getting on in age, because he has a strap on one of his legs. It was this gentleman that related a tale that portrayed for all Guyana the story of horrific corruption under the Jagdeo regime.

This is the third time I am going to describe this incident and I will ask readers to reflect on its implications, because it underlies the humongous rapacity that went on under Messrs. Jagdeo and Ramotar. This is not a story for the faint-hearted. We are talking here about the financial plunder of a small, poor country under the PPP regime. This is the organization in this country that citizens woke up Sunday morning to read it saying that the current government is the most corrupt in the Caribbean.

Here is a description of that incident. A very close friend of Jagdeo sent his workmen to fence an empty lot in the vicinity of the Promenade Gardens and the home of PNC official Clarissa Riehl. Under President Burnham it was a ministry. It was sold to this investor I referred to above that I saw on the seawall last Sunday.

A friend of the investor simply inquired what he was doing with the land, since he saw the workmen there. The businessman was stunned. He sent no one to fence his land. He went down to the site, asked the labourers what they were doing, and they said their boss sent them there to work. The businessman was not amused, he was angry. The labourers had to leave. Simply think of what the implications were if that land was in fact state property. But this was what Jagdeo’s friend thought. He felt it was government property, because a ministry once stood there.

A logically functioning mind would know that Jagdeo’s friend bought up state lands in similar situations. This friend has more than a hundred properties in Georgetown alone, according to a source at SARA. This is just one example of depraved corruption under the PPP regime. State assets were sold to friends and PPP mandarins collected billions. Money-launderers and drug traffickers were protected.

Time has caught up with the most corrupt regime the English-speaking Caribbean has seen – the PPP government from 1999 to May 2015. One former minister is already in the docks. Jennifer Westford is on trial. Imagine the temerity of that woman to ask a High Court judge to stop her trial over alleged fraudulent conversion of a number of state vehicles, because Minister Harmon had given her immunity. Since when was Joe Harmon a police officer and could offer amnesty to persons the police are investigating. I’d better ask Joe for a car, because my cork ball has my wife screaming over the constant spending for repairs. Don’t forget Joe, I am just a pensioner not a former minister.

From Westford, the prosecutor’s tentacles went to certain Rice Board officials, two of whom are PPP parliamentarians. Now the tentacles have pulled in Brassington and Ashni Singh. I am not a believer, but I am still praying that the prosecutor can read the Constitution carefully to see if Jagdeo and Ramotar are protected by legal immunity. The PPP once stood tall on the mountain of corruptibility. It fell and has died.