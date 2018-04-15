This year’s Congress of the People’s National Congress Reform will not elect a new leader. But this year’s Congress will be about political succession within the PNCR. It has to be.

David Granger was a compromise candidate. After its disastrous performance in the 2006 general and regional elections, when Bharrat Jagdeo was at his most popular, the PNCR courageously decided that it needed to look beyond Robert Corbin as its leader.

Robert Corbin is the father of coalition politics in Guyana. Ironically, he was forced to sacrifice his own position, which he did in the interest of the party, in order to have a new leader who would also be acceptable as a consensus opposition candidate. That candidate turned out to be the untarnished David Granger, just the perfect choice that the party and the country needed – a man with clean hands and a clear conscience.

However, the party this year has to look beyond David Granger. It has to look to the future. This year’s Congress cannot avoid looking at the issue of succession within the party, and specifically, who is likely to succeed David Granger.The party has already appointed a new General Secretary to replace the aging Oscar Clarke. While David Granger will remain unchallenged as leader, the party surely has to be looking at a replacement for him since, at best, he is not likely to serve as President beyond 2025.By then, depending on when elections are held, David Granger will be either 79 or 80. No one truly should expect him to go beyond 2025, term limits or no term limits.

Granger is already one of the oldest heads of government in Caricom’s history. Cheddi Jagan died at 79. Lynden Pindling of the Bahamas was out of power by the age of 71, as was James Mitchell of St Vincent and the Grenadines who was 69 when he demitted office. Janet Jagan stepped down at age 78. Burnham died in office aged 62 while his close friend Errol Barrow died at 69 and his not so close friend Eric Williams at age 70.

Granger seems to have a singular mission as leader of the PNCR and as President of Guyana. That mission revolves around restoring the legacy of Forbes Burnham. He is reinventing all of Burnham’s ideas and seems set to imitate his party’s Founder Leader in eventually doing away with a coalition partner.

Once Burnham’s legacy is secure, Granger would have done his part. He would have fulfilled his mission as Leader of the PNCR and as a devout admirer of the Founder Leader.

He will have to make way for another leader. The PNCR therefore has to look sooner or later for a new leader to succeed David Granger.

While the party is not likely to directly identify a new leader, that issue cannot be far from the delegates’ minds at this year’s Congress. The election of the Chairman of the party is going to take centre stage at this year’s Congress since, constitutionally, it is the Chairman who succeeds the Leader, when the Leader steps down while in office.

At present, the Chairman of the party is Basil Williams. But given the strategic importance of the position of Chairman, others are likely to throw their hat in the ring, because it is most likely that the successor to Granger will be the person who is elected Chairman of the party this year.