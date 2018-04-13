In my column yesterday on the asininity of the envelope request as proof of address by commercial banks, I stated that I interviewed one of the top brass in the Bank of Guyana, Mr. Joseph Lall.

As I mentioned in the article, Mr. Lall indicated that he would raise the envelope annoyance with the governor, Dr. Gobin Ganga. Mr. Lall did enquire which bank made the envelope demand but I told him I couldn’t give the name because the particular local bank chief had asked not to be named.

On Wednesday afternoon, my Thursday column was already in at Kaieteur News when I got a call from Mr. Lall. He said the governor contacted the CEO of Republic Bank on the envelope controversy and the CEO told him Republic Bank no longer insists on the presentation of an envelope as proof of address. Something is not right here.

The ancient Greek philosophers, long before Socrates burst on the scene and Plato wrote his famous book on philosophy, had advised their students that the act of disbelieving was more of an obligation they have unto themselves than the act of believing.

In fact, ancient Greece had philosophical schools – “cynicism” and “skepticism” in which the adherents were told that the way to knowledge is to disbelieve every detail in life. These pre-Socratic thinkers had a strong influence on the later big names in ancient Greek philosophers; Socrates, Plato, Aristotle.

If one is ever going to escape being fooled for the rest of one’s life, it is important to assert your right to disbelieve. I am asserting that right by affirming my rejection of what the CEO of Republic Bank told the Governor of the Central Bank. Here is what happened to me at the Camp Street Branch of Republic Bank on Tuesday morning.

On asking for proof of address, I gave the teller a correspondence from Republic Bank that had my home address imprinted on the correspondence. She then asked to see the envelope that the document came with. I refused. She then said that she has to take the matter up with the supervisor.

What emerged then was a simple action that needs no in depth analysis. She was not proceeding with my transaction because I didn’t have the envelope and to proceed she would need the intervention of her supervisor. The supervisor was unambiguous with the words she used; I don’t need to produce an envelope based on the type of correspondence I had.

I presumed that my document was safe because it came from Republic Bank. My interpretation of the supervisor’s response was based on the document I had; I didn’t need to produce the envelope but the envelope requirement was in force.

On speaking to the Manager, the gentleman in an impeccably professional style argued for the retention of the envelope theoretically and in certain circumstances. I want to be pellucid so the CEO of Republic Bank could understand. The Camp Street Branch Manager made out a case for the envelope request, which I rejected out of hand. The only reason the dialogue ended was because I had my dog in the car and didn’t want to keep her too long waiting.

In fact, I asked the Manager if in future I can bring my dog to the bank with her in the pouch as when you carry a baby and he agreed.

Here is the logic of my point. If Republic Bank’s policy is not to demand an envelope as proof of address then why was I arguing with the Manager for eight minutes in his office? In seconds, our conversation would have been over with the following words, “Mr. Kissoon, we do not ask for envelopes as proof of address, that was a mistake, we apologize.”

And that would have been the end of the matter. The Branch Manager even suggested that I write him on the envelope issue. Again, I ask; if there is no such policy at Republic Bank then why did the Manager ask me to write him.

I don’t know how the conversation went between the Governor and Republic Bank’s CEO but this is what I believe; now mind you, not what I know but what I believe–there exists a policy at Republic Bank where customers are asked for the submission of a post office stamped envelope as proof of address.

I am saying without even a fraction of hesitation, I do not believe the CEO when he told the Governor that Republic Bank has discontinued the policy. As I wrote above, that is my God-given right, a right also bestowed on all humans by natural law.