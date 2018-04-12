Posted by: Denis  Chabrol demerara waves

Former Finance Minister, Ashni Singh and former Head of the Privatisation Unit, Winston Brassington have been charged in connection with the sale of threw plots of land.

Their lawyer, Anil Nandlall said they have been charged with three counts f misconduct in public office.

Nandlall said it has to with the sale of the three plots of land on the East Coast Demerara. The lawyer said the lands are not those at Goedverwagting-plaisance, popularly known as Pradoville 2.

The case is expected to be called at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

However, Nandlall could not anticipate what would be the outcome such as if arrest warrants would be issued for Singh and Brassington.

Brassington is running a family business in Florida, United States to where he migrated in 2017.

After campaigning in the May 2015 general elections, Singh migrated and is believed to have never returned to Guyana.