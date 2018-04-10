kaieteur news kaieteur news Letters

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Moses Nagamooto is back and was welcomed at the airport by a flag waving entourage of government and party officials, and other well-wishers. According to the government released information he has resumed official duties right away, which is advising us he is in fit and proper health.

Instead of Guyanese discussing hearing from the prime minister his appreciation of the support and outpourings received during his period of illness and recuperation, Jerrick Rutherford apparently believes there is soundness in making obtuse arguments of the worthiness of a welcome ceremony. How this can achieve political capital for the coalition parties and government is anyone’s guess. Reference is being made to his letter “Labelling a welcome ceremony as excess sounds desperate” (KN April 7, 2018)

My view on this issue from the beginning has been that there exists a dilapidated healthcare system that cannot deliver optimum services for the society. In the sordid reality there continues to be disparity in care as obvious whenever the political leaders have a health scare, need or concern there can have same attended to in the United States and other societies where those governments invest in their healthcare system. The politicians and well-connected remain and ensure that they are in a position to access better services which are often funded by the government/taxpayers.

In the prime minister’s case where the Guyana Chronicle (April 1, 2018) reported there will be a “welcome ceremony” for him on his return would have meant additional funding from the taxpayers, who have already funded his overseas health bill. The level of insensitivity that is demonstrated by political leaders and supporters of blind loyalty needs to be checked.

It remains unfair to take more fun ding from the masses, who when faced with similar circumstance, have to lay in a bed at the public hospital, praying to God not to die. Juxtapose this with those who are elected to improve the healthcare system and their chances of quality service and continuity of life accessed not here but in other societies. This is not a healthy picture. Guyana doesn’t have a healthcare system, we have a sick system, and its ugliness is represented in the oceanic disparity in service available to the masses vis a vis the privileged and connected.

Seeking to justify by further diversion o f asking for proof that there are corrupt ministers and that this government may be corruption free is attempting to belittle the intelligence of society about the concern for our poor healthcare system and the discrimination in treatment to access. Where corruption exists society can continue to rely on media reports or someone using the media to alert us.

Corruption has not been eliminated with the advent of the Coalition in May 2015. There have been some improvements in legal compliance and other systems to tackle it. The yearly Auditor General Report highlighting corrupt practices, including non-implementation of its recommendations, remains of concern. The global corruption watchdog, Transparency International, has not reported Guyana a corrupt-free society.

The yearly trek by the PPP/C government to Babu Jaan and the spending of taxpayers’ money to commemorate this exercise in honour of Dr. Cheddi Jagan has nothing to do with this issue under discussion, unless it’s to say if the PPP/C government abused taxpayers and their resources a copycat approach by the coalition government makes it acceptable. This again is intended to insult our intelligence.

It would be remiss to ignore admittance by Rutherford that the coalition government is “raid[ing] the treasury,” though not as bad as the previous government, as though being less bad makes it justifiable. His exact words are herein quoted “….and having some speeches and flag wavers at the airport to show appreciation for the Prime Minister does not raid the treasury in the way that it was previously done.” The coalition needs to take note even among the blind loyalists there is recognition of similarity of inappropriate behaviour between them and the previous government.

It is hoped that good sense on the part of coalition leadership would inform and guide decision-making. At the same time it is not lost on the masses that the prime minister is still to reach out, via press statement/ conference or other form, in thank you for the outpouring of support and well-wishes. This simple courteous act makes for good politics and public relations.

Minette Bacchus