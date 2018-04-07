Source's assessment of the EPA chief's round-the-clock security would put the cost in the millions EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is facing renewed questions about the size and cost of his 24-hour security detail, adding to a string of ethically questionable arrangements or actions on his part that have surfaced over the past year.

Landlords locked Pruitt out, source says The couple that rented out a room to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt forced him out by changing the code on their locks after becoming increasingly frustrated with him as a tenant, a source familiar with the arrangement confirmed to CNN.

Navarro: Pruitt makes DeVos look like Einstein CNN political commentator Ana Navarro discusses her thoughts on the embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt's role in the Trump administration.