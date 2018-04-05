I believe most Guyanese (certainly not all) have become like the emperor and his new clothes. As we all know, the emperor was so silly that he believed what was told to him and he ended up in-puris-naturalibis in the public. In today’s Guyana, we have been so battered by arrogant power in both colonial and post-colonial times that we cannot make rational choices and believe any nonsense arrogant power tell us.

In my Sunday March 25 column, I revealed what I told Senior Editor of Kaieteur News, Leonard Gildharie, a year ago. Back then, I told Leonard with Massy’s massive supermarket going up on the southern side of the Atlantic seawall in Turkeyen opposite to where I live, there is going to be built a brand new road linking the Railway Embankment to Massy’s supermarket.

I opined that it may be the government’s appreciation for Massy’s donation of the arch at Cummings Lodge. Remember you can only get the imminent supermarket travelling west on the old highway. Well the road started last month and is about to be completed. I visited it last Saturday night.

I seldom watch television. When the local news broadcast some item on me, people would call in and tell me. Two persons told me that the Public Relations Office of the Finance Ministry has a weekly television programme and last week the guest was Minister Patterson of Public Infrastructure. My criticism of the new road that leads to Massy that was featured in my March 25 column was raised by the host with Minister Patterson, and my criticism was rejected.

I am arguing in this column that there was no need to build a brand new road (costing much more than the forty million dollars Massy used to construct its arch) from the Railway Embankment to connect to the Massy building. I argued in that column that there is no dwelling house or any other building that the new road touches. It leads just to Massy on the Atlantic highway.

No let’s do some reasoning. I would estimate between UG Road and Sheriff Street is about half a mile or less. There are three street connections from Sheriff Street to UG Road that touch the old highway that can take a driver onto the old highway if he/she wants to go east or west. Those three connections are Sheriff Street itself, Conversation Tree Road and UG Road. But there is also a little road constructed in 2014 at Liliendaal that links the Railway Embankment and the old highway. Its official name is Pump Road, no doubt called that because it leads to the Liliendaal pump station.

The thing about Pump Road is that if you take it from the Railway Embankment to get to the old highway (that I call the Atlantic highway) you can only go west. Pump Road does not cut across the Atlantic highway.

I see no reason, then, why we need another road from Railway Embankment to touch the southern body of the Atlantic highway. The difference with this brand new pathway and Pump Road is that Pump Road serves a number of residents living at Liliendaal.

The new road that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure built opposite to my home does not serve any resident. No one lives on that street. It begins from the CARICOM Annex and ends at Massy. It is my opinion that the pathway was specially constructed to serve Massy. I could be wrong but that is my opinion.

But if I am wrong, I would like to be proven so. The Minister on the television programme simply said that I will see for myself how many persons will use that road. I don’t doubt him for a moment.

Hundreds of drivers will use it daily because they will be going to the Movie Towne Cinema Complex and Massy Supermarket. My point is not how many will use it but was it necessary in the first place.

Here is my take on why that road was constructed. If you live east of the Massy structure, when you come to it, to return home, you have to go to Conversation Tree Road and turn left then get to the Railway Embankment to go back east.

You cannot make a right turn at Conversation Road if you are travelling west on the Atlantic highway; to get back east you must make a left turn on Conversation Tree Road. Now, you don’t have to go Conversation Tree Road anymore. I know why that new road was built.