ommentators, including David Hinds, continue their attempt at a “balancing act” in the views they proffer, according to Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo. “Don’t think for a moment that because they were removed from Chronicle, they are not pro-APNU…they continue to make excuses for APNU…what we see now is their reaction to their loss of privilege,” he said.At a news conference held today (March 28, 2018), he added, “…I think he is concerned about where this government is going….he has seen the egregious breaches….but he is part of it. His Party (the WPA) is part of the government and he benefits from the govt….so he continues to make the point that APNU is better than PPP.”

Referring to Hinds’ column, published by the Kaieteur News on Sunday (March 25, 2018), Jagdeo noted that he said: “The PNC took party paramountcy and one-party governance to absurd levels and in the process inevitably reached for systemic brutality, including naked violence, as an instrument of governance. The PPP retained that instrument and added to it undisguised ethnic domination and the criminalization of the State.”

The Opposition Leader noted that Hinds ignored the successes of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) in rebuilding democratic institutions that were destroyed by the PNC and other efforts that bolstered democracy on the whole. These efforts, according to him, including having international election observers in Guyana for General and Regional Elections, compared to what obtained under the PNC pre-1992; far reaching constitutional changes that enhanced the rights of people; and constitutional changes that made an effort to address the ethnic makeup of society, as well as moved to ensure that concerns of all Guyanese were addressed, via the establishment of Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), which has powers of sanction over the Executive branch of government.

“Where are the facts about ethnic domination?” Jagdeo questioned, adding that Hinds also refers to criminalization of State with no evidence. “We took apart the list of 400 young Afro-Guyanese men, who they, including Hinds, claimed were killed under the PPP….that list included civilians, business persons and even police and army officers and the names of criminals – not young Afro-Guyanese men who were indiscriminately killed,” he said.

The Opposition Leader concluded that Hinds, while voicing criticisms of the Coalition Government, tries to also excuse their actions, by making flawed comparisons with the PPP/C.

FACTS MUST COUNT

Jagdeo stressed that facts must not ignored by columnists.

On that note, he referred to recent comments by Christopher Ram, who expressed the view that the 1999 ExxonMobil agreement, which has since been renegotiated by the current Coalition Government, was kept secret by the former PPP/C government. “That is not true. The contract was held with technical staff at GGMC and I dare say that there has not been a single request for that contract in all those years under the PPP….had there been a request for the contract from the public or and NGO, and the PPP said no, they you could argue that the PPP kept it secret,” he said.

The facts are clear, he said. Jagdeo added that the actions of the former PPP/C government when compared to what was done by the current Coalition government, exposes a vastly different approach to governance.

“Contrast what was done by APNU with the contract (ExxonMobil contract),” he said, noting that the Coalition Government refused to release the ExxonMobil contract first saying that the Petroleum Act being amended to prevent disclosure, then citing national security considerations. “They finally released it because of public pressure,” Jagdeo said.

All considered, he reiterated that facts should not be ignored, simply so that one can appear balanced. “We have to call a spade a spade,” he argued.