

But South Korea and Japan, two very strong economies with first world status, continue to be subordinate to American control. Brazil, one of the world’s powerhouses, refuses to assert itself.

The story of the infamous, dirty banking system of Switzerland is a tale the present generation of the global community grew with. As a small boy I read about the secret banking laws of Switzerland that kept the wealth of cruel dictators. This is a European state that became rich for holding blood money from the nastiest parts of the world. The Swiss vaults hold blood money stolen from Jewish Holocaust victims, dictators’ loot, drug barons’ billions and the proceeds of money-launderers.

There is no way the West would have tolerated a state in Africa or Central America or any non-white territory in the Third World behaving like this. With swift and decisive action, the West would have long removed that land from the global economy. Race had and has everything to do with it. It is the identical situation with Australia.

If Australia wasn’t a white nation, the depraved deportment of many of its cricketers on and off the field would never have been tolerated. If West Indian or Sri Lankan cricketers had done what Australia has been doing to the game of cricket there would have deleterious sanctions that would have wrecked those cricket teams and its erring players.

Pugilistic encounters are common with body contact sports and the USA is known for fights in the arena of play. One minute into ice-hockey, basketball, American football and soccer and there will be body clashes or players falling onto the field because of body contact. Defensive aggression then is common in such sports. Cricket is a different story altogether. The world has always recognized cricket as the most well mannered sport in the history of civilization.

The Australian character has changed all of that. Rewind the tape to the pendulum of West Indian cricket – the epoch of greatness and the era of humiliation. There has never been one racist comment against a white competitor. I say with unlimited assurance, I cannot see the flamboyant Gayle or Bravo using racist slurs. West Indian male and female cricketers are just not like that and will never be like that.

The cricketers who are like that are Australians. I find Australians to be an uncouth set of people. Obviously not all of them! Please see my Tuesday, February 20, 2018 column captioned “Australian horror: Thank God it wasn’t a Black family.” It was no surprise to find that the first set of cricketers to really sully the bland name of the game was Australians. That country has become famous for an underhand ball in test cricket.

This infamous day in world sports was generated by Australia. It remains a sordid tale in world sports. I will briefly describe it and you can Google for more facts. One ball was left in the game and New Zealand needed six to tie the match. The Australian captain ordered his bowler to bowl the ball underarm as when little tots play cricket.

That was to ensure the ball could not have been struck for six. The captain who ordered that sickening action was Greg Chappell. He is regarded today in Australia as one of the bright stars Australian cricket produced.

So we come now to the ball tampering incident last week in South Africa where three Australian players were discovered to have done that. The coach Darren Lehmann was not sanctioned. This man is a serial offender in cricket and was twice disciplined for racist remarks. Do you think as coach he didn’t know? How do you know the instructions didn’t come from him? But there is a more important question.

Do you think this was the first time the Australians cheated when they were on the losing end? We are hearing from a former England captain that he believed there was ball tampering in one of the Ashes series.

So it wasn’t the Pakistanis or the dark-skinned Sri Lankans or a Black bowler from Zimbabwe or our own West Indian boys who committed that dastardly act in South Africa. These Australian crickets are hooligans that are characteristic of a certain culture in Australia. But Australia gets away with it. Why? They are white.