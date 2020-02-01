Political Analyst Dr David Hinds has expressed confidence that Guyana’s Regional and General Elections on March 2, 2020, will be free and fair.

The Opposition Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) questioned the poll’s validity because of inconstancies on the voters’ list.

But, Hinds told Loop News while their concerns are valid the PPP/C is using the People’s National Congress’ (PNC) past of staging rigged elections for 28 years to instil fear in Guyanese.

“It’s difficult to rig elections in 2020. The European Union countries are here and they have taken a strong stance against electoral irregularities. The question remains the voters’ list. If there is going to be any rigging, the rigging will be based on which party will be able to manipulate that list,” Hinds stated.

The PNC, which is led by President David Granger, forms part of the ruling A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) ruling coalition.

Hinds said the real question about the polls is whether it will be “free from fear.”

Both the ruling coalition and opposition have been boasting about the turnout at their rallies and Hinds said those crowds may not materialize on polling day.

“Supporters of both of the major political parties are disgruntled. There is a section of the support base of the ruling coalition that is threatening to stay home. They are saying that we are not voting PPP/C but you have to give us reasons why we must go out to the polls,” Hinds said.

“From what I’m hearing, the same thing obtains on the other side. In 2011 and 2015, those disgruntled voters supported the AFC and that was instrumental in the coalition coming to power in 2015. That section of the support base of the PPP/C also said we are not voting for the AFC. Whether they will vote for the PPP or stay home, we don’t know,” he added.