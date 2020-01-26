– ‘Your government is listening to you… we will continue to invest in your education, entrepreneurship & agriculture’

…Minister Sarabo-Halley tells Golden Grove rally

By Naomi Parris

ON Friday evening, the East Coast of Demerara came alive as supporters of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance For Change (AFC) Coalition took their campaign to the rural community of Golden Grove.

Persons were seen clad in their campaign attire, some dressed even swankier than others, gyrating to the sounds of drums and local artistes, creating a wave of yellow and green at the village’s community centre ground.

Giving opening remarks at the campaign rally, Minister of the Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley urged supporters to stand behind the coalition to ensure further progress.

“We need all hands on deck…in giving this government the political mandate it needs to take Guyana into the future with the full confidence of Guyanese people,” she stated.

Additionally, Minister Sarabo-Halley pointed out that the APNU+ AFC government has an exceptional track record and has kept its promises of youth development and involvement.

“I stand here today, as a proud young Guyanese woman, happy to be sharing this platform with one of the greatest Presidents Guyana has ever seen. I stand here as a testimony to his commitment of including young people at the highest level of policy and decision-making…I say without any fear of contradiction that this APNU+AFC government has a record that shows its commitment to the Guyanese people,” she stated.

Minister Sarabo-Halley added that the coalition government has a record that has been tried and tested, and found worthy of another term.

The minister pointed out that the crowd seen on Friday night and at previous public meetings and rallies is a clear indication that Guyana is on the right path to development.

“This crowd here today and the crowds we have seen at our public meetings and rallies is a clear indication that this country had gone green and yellow, there is no looking back, we are moving forward together… I am here to talk 2020 and beyond, here to speak to a better life for all, a green and clean Guyana, a Guyana we will all be proud to call our home,” the minister noted.

A TRACK RECORD WORTHY OF ANOTHER TERM

Minister Sarabo-Halley, in her address to the gathering, listed several developmental projects which makes the APNU+AFC’s track record worthy of another term.

“This government listens to the concerns of the people… we plan on ensuring our youths are empowered,” she stated.

The coalition, since taking office in 2015, has extended the Ann’s Grove and Golden Grove Secondary Schools and constructed a tarmac at the Golden Grove Primary School so pupils can have a safe and secure play area during recess hours.

The minimum wage has been increased from $39,540 to $70,000, making jobs more attractive; 240 local scholarships and another 68 internationally, were offered to youths across Guyana. Additionally, the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service was established to give young people a gateway into the Public Service.

The government has initiated a $100M revolving fund which has provided over 2,727 loans and grants to support young entrepreneurs and their businesses, in addition, 1500 free computers have been installed in 172 community information and communication technology (ICT) hubs throughout the country.

In 2018 the government started the Guyana National Youth Corps for young people aged 16-35. In 2016 this government launched the Youth Leadership Training Programme, a programme which provides a range of opportunities to youths across the country.

THE DAWN OF A NEW ERA

It is a dawn of a new era, as Guyanese can expect increased prosperity with the revenues to be had from oil and the many resources Guyana possesses.

Minister Sarabo-Halley stated that the coalition has planned its Decade of Development strategy, for all Guyanese irrespective of colour, class or creed. However, she noted that, the government needs the support of its people.

“We need all hands-on deck in ensuring that come March 02, you and everyone around you that is eligible to vote, vote smart by putting their ‘x’ by the palm and the key,” she stated.

The minister stated that, youths will be given the chance to have a voice in formulation and programme design, which will see them being educated on the importance of the national budget and the budgeting process.

In addition to that, the minister revealed that the work study programme will be revamped to ensure quality outcomes, and a review will be made of the state of youth inclusion based on compliance with the constitution and applicable laws.

Minister Sarabo-Halley highlighted that the APNU+AFC Government is concerned with the welfare of the people and as such, when re-elected, they will plunge more recourses into programmes for school drop-outs, school-based violence, career planning support, youth reward programmes, coaching, mentoring and life-skills training programmes.

The coalition government will be reviewing their employment strategies to include youths to encourage agriculture and agro-related businesses through agri-preneuer. The government, Minister Sarabo-Halley noted, will strengthen and expand the Hinterland Employment Youth Service and other related programmes designed to empower economically, the youths of Guyana.

“We did and will continue to do all this with you in mind. Let me remind you that one good term deserves another. We have proven that we deserve another term…another term to continue what we have started, a chance to deliver on a vision 2040,” she noted.

AGRICULTURE IS NOT DEAD!

Appealing to the youths, Minister Sarabo-Halley stated that the government will place more resources to ensure that the agriculture sector of Guyana will soon become the envy of the hemisphere.

However, she noted that, for Guyana to be the breadbasket of the Caribbean, the country will need young farmers who are committed to ensuring that we cannot feed only ourselves, but our entire Region.

“Young people …this is the best time to be young and full of ideas. Many of you on the East Coast have backlands on which you can farm…agriculture will be a significant income earner but you have to start now,” she urged.

She added that, the government is committed to helping every farmer to reach his/her potential to ensure that their products are marketed and to ensure that agriculture provides a comfortable life for all.

The minister further stated that with the new oil resources, there will be significant advances in agriculture, infrastructure, information and communication technology (ICT), education, renewable energy, housing, public health, social protection and national security. The expected revenues from the petroleum industry will make this possible.

Minister Sarabo-Halley further urged supporters to encourage their family members, friends and neighbours to stand alongside them in support of the coalition and ‘don’t stop the progress’.