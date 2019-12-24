This Christmas is one we must enjoy. We may not know what will happen to Guyana next year. Our history has been a turbulent one and there is not one faint sign that a happiness kingdom is awaiting Guyanese.

Christmas 2019 is about to fade. On Wednesday, we should enjoy it; no one knows what will happen in Guyana in 2020. It may not be encouraging. Whether Guyanese like it or not, two parties with unacceptable leaders will dominate this country at Christmas in 2020. The question is, “Under their leadership, will the country survive?”

The AFC is virtually dead and its remnants will be submerged in the overall biology of the PNC. Either the PPP or the PNC will win a majority or be in control of the state through a minority government. There is nothing anyone in this world can do to stop one of these two having power again.

A minority government can curtail their power intoxication but one of these two monsters will be in control of this depressed territory and maudlin society come Christmas 2020 next year.

It is a frightening thought. It is not a thought to even contemplate but one must never run from reality. The choice between PPP leaders and PNC mandarins is not one to even reflect on for fleeting moment. I have lived under President Burnham, Cheddi Jagan, and Desmond Hoyte. I will exempt President Janet Jagan because she had an ephemeral hold on power.

Burnham, Jagan and Hoyte had courage, leadership qualities and were driven by genuine patriotic sentiments. From Jagdeo to Ramotar to Granger, the PPP and the PNC have faltered very badly. People keep telling me that you cannot compare the five years of the PNC with the 15 years of Jagdeo and Ramotar.

The argument is time-bound and its flaws are obvious. The PPP would have committed fifteen years of atrocities while the PNC with its AFC sidekicks have misruled for five years. But the time span is no reason to embrace the PNC+AFC. One has to judge power by the essential use made of it by its holder. One cannot offer a framework of comparison by years. Obviously, the PPP’s balance sheet of violations is longer. But the question remains –are the PNC and PPP philosophically and morally capable of bringing about a happiness horizon for the Guyanese people. My answer is no.



Shall I judge the PPP in harsher terms? Yes. I will not vote for the PPP or the PNC but the PPP’s balance sheet is far more frightening. The prospects of the PPP returning to power are honestly scary. Can I justify judging the PPP harsher? Yes. I have been in the belly of the beast. I have seen how demonic the beast is.

This is one citizen that will not justify a PPP return to power because the PNC and AFC turned out to be monsters. The PPP is naturally a monster. You have to judge the PPP on 15 years of fascistization under Jagdeo and Ramotar.

I hardly look at television but I read the Guyanese newspaper and the media outlets on Guyanese news. It enrages me to hear PPP leaders talk about democracy, the rule of law, good governance, respect for the separation of power, accountability, openness in the exercise of power, state media impartiality, meritocracy.

The PPP has been given a huge opportunity by the PNC leaving the door wide open. The PNC+AFC misrule, abject mediocrity, corruptibility, interference with the police force, racial discrimination, and Granger shockingly poor quality of leadership have driven neutral onlookers and those who once voted against the PPP into a formidable re-thinking of putting the PPP back in power.



This has to be a Guyanese tragedy. I know in my heart the PNC+AFC failed Guyana and I will not vote for their continuation. But justice and morality would have failed the Guyanese humanity if the PPP returns to the corridors of power. I swear on my parents’ graves that oil money will melt like butter against the sun (as I heard my mother said billions of times) if the PPP under certain personalities including Jagdeo is voted back to power.

I am a personal friend of Ronald Bulkan and Dr. George Norton. But I cannot vote for APNU and would urge people not to. David Hinds is an extremely close buddy but WPA needs to dissolve. I like Anil Nandlall. I think between him, Granger and Irfaan Ali, he is way ahead of them. But I would not vote for the PPP even with Anil in the leadership. I am voting for a small party. I suggest you do too.