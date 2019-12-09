I supported the APNU in 2011 and the Coalition in 2015. I was part of the WPA leadership that together with Robert Corbin and a section of the PNC leadership conceived and birthed APNU.

It was at one level a difficult decision, as we were entering into a partnership with partisan enemies. But at another level, it was a principled decision driven by the inhumanity of the PPP regime. The PPP, like the PNC before it, had closed the door on democratic transformation. We were not alone—many Indian Guyanese felt the same way as they showed at the 2011 and 2015 elections.

When the Coalition attained power in 2015, I applied the same standards to them as I did in relation to the previous governments. In fact, I held them to an even higher standard because unlike the PNC and the PPP regimes, this was a Coalition government—a plural government.

They made some of the same mistakes as the previous government and some new ones, but they have not crossed the line of political brutality and barbarism. I have concluded that this has to do with the multiparty nature of the government.

I have no doubt in my mind that had this been a one-party government, Guyana would be sliding right back to where we were in 2015. There has been a qualitative shift towards a more humanistic form of governance by this government, which I think is the basis for socio-economic and political transformation. Not anywhere near perfect, but much better than before.

And so, I declare that my support for its return to power has to do with the Coalition’s promise of transformation. I am supporting a Coalition, however lopsided and imperfect, over a stubborn one-party arrangement that is still bent on domination.