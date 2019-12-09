The problem seems to be this—while scholars and activists of other ethnic groups can afford to ignore or downplay race and racism, Blacks cannot. The question of race is central to Black people’s experience. From the middle passage to the present, we have had to confront the reality and consequences of racism, a socio-economic and political construct which was created to justify our enslavement. So, no serious Black scholar or leader can avoid addressing that phenomenon. Of course, there are some who have avoided it. But I have decided that I would confront race and racism as an active part of my scholarship and activism. I make no apologies for doing what I consider to be part of my responsibility to Black people.

Unfortunately, many Indian Guyanese have not taken the time to try to understand why Black scholars and leaders have a duty to centralize our racial experience. They don’t fully appreciate what it is for a people to be permanently involved in reclaiming their history, identity and culture—their humanity—and the role that those of us in whom they have invested must play in that process. Yes, there are some Black leaders who play around with and manipulate race for cheap political ends. But to lump all of us in that basket is the unkindest cut.