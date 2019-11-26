Who made the decision to remove Walter Rodney’s name from the National Archives and when was the change made? These questions and more remain unanswered several days after WPA elder Eusi Kwayana brought the issue to public attention via a letter.

In his letter, which was published in the Stabroek News, Kwayana, stated that he had been informed “that a big stick has removed the name of the celebrated scholar and that the name is now, once again, The National Archives.”

Dr David Hinds, an executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), in turn explained that the party learned of the action a few days ago and would like to have it corrected immediately. Hinds had indicated that the party would meet yesterday to make a decision on how to address the situation but told Stabroek News after the meeting that they still had to gather information.

“We met today and decided on a course of action and will speak to the press on it in due course,” he said when contacted.

Asked for a timeline within which the party would implement this course of action, Hinds said the party is treating the situation with the utmost urgency. What we can say is that we have gathered some preliminary information on the matter that we have to ascertain and or act on before further public comment,” he explained, before adding that the party has only been able to source “leads” on the source of the action rather than an actual identification.

“What we do know now is that the PPP never gazetted the decision to change the name and that was a source of confusion. Our objective is twofold. First to identify the circumstances that led to the change. Second to have the matter resolved. From our standpoint, that would mean ultimately the reversal of the decision,” he explained.

Asked if the party reached out to the Department of Culture, which is responsible for the Archives, Hinds said “we will speak on that when we have all the information.”

Stabroek News’ attempts to engage the department on the matter were less than successful.

The National Archives directed all queries to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, who in turn directed this newspaper to acting Director of Culture Andrew Tyndall. Tyndall said he could not provide a date when the sign was changed and stressed that the name of the agency is and has always been “the National Archives of Guyana by way of gazette and of law.”

“The law says this is the name and we have to abide by the law. Anything else is outside my remit to comment on. There is a minister with responsibility,” he stressed adding that the Public Relations Unit was preparing a statement on the matter.

For a third day, Stabroek News was unable to reach Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for culture, Dr. George Norton.