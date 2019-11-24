Dear Editor,

For some time now, it has been my studied decision not to publish anything that may directly or indirectly affect the recovery of a sitting executive President, reported to be ill.

About two hours ago, I heard from Guyanese in the USA who had called home that our Archives no longer bear the name, Walter Rodney Archives. My information is that a big stick has removed the name of the celebrated scholar and that the name is now, once again, The National Archives.

If the aim of this change is to point the national focus in the opposite direction, I wonder whether these two names together will be a suitable choice: Gregory Smith and Roger Khan.

Yours faithfully,

Eusi Kwayana