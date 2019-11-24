The National Archives of Guyana, which in 2008 had been renamed the Walter Rodney Archives, are no longer carrying the name of the noted historian and political activist and the party he founded wants the situation to be explained and rectified.

In a letter published in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News, Eusi Kwayana, of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), stated that he had been informed “that a big stick has removed the name of the celebrated scholar and that the name is now, once again, The National Archives.”

Sunday Stabroek visited the Homestretch Avenue building and confirmed that the signboard, which previously identified the facility as the Walter Rodney Archives, had indeed been replaced.

This newspaper made several attempts to reach Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for culture Dr. George Norton and Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain for an explanation but was unable to reach either individual.

Dr David Hinds, an executive member of the WPA, explained that the party learned of the action a few days ago and would like to have it corrected immediately.

He said that the party has since been informed that the initial name change was never gazetted, as was required by law, but he feels that such an issue could have been easily remedied.

“Gazette or no gazette, somebody in authority had to give the order to remove Rodney’s name from the building. If somebody at the management of the archives did it without the permission of the relevant authorities then that was wrong. If it was done with the permission of somebody up the chain of command then that represents political pettiness for which the government must take responsibility. So the government and the management of the archives must explain,” Hinds stressed.

He noted that upon becoming aware of the situation, the current government should’ve immediately corrected it.

For two years the WPA’s sole Cabinet member Dr Rupert Roopnaraine held the portfolio of culture as part of the larger Ministry of Education. Stabroek News asked Hinds if Roopnaraine should not have therefore been the person to address the issue.

“I am not sure if Dr. Roopnaraine and the government were aware of the omission, so I am hesitant to apportion blame or responsibility. If they were aware and did not correct it, that would be reprehensible, another blow to Rodney’s legacy. If they were not aware then it should be corrected now that it is known. It would be the responsibility of the WPA to pilot such an initiative,” he said in response.

Rodney, a historian and political activist, died in 1980 when a walkie talkie he was holding exploded.

His death has long been labelled an assassination and the then ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) has been repeatedly fingered as being involved. The party, which forms part of the current government, has always maintained that it had no role.

Last month, Rodney’s widow Patricia Rodney once again called on government to make public the report from the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into his June 13, 1980 death and to provide the public with a truthful account of his demise.

During a presentation at a Guyana SPEAKS event on October 27th, 2019 in London, the widow lamented the fact that three years after the report was submitted to the APNU+AFC government, it has not been officially released.

She stressed that not only must the report be made public but that the recommendations made by the CoI on documentation and the proper storage of records should be implemented.