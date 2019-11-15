Dear Editor,

I read David Hinds’ opinion, `Emptiness and Nothingness’, in the November 10, 2019 issue of Kaieteur News. I agree with him that the APNU+AFC coalition is our best option since we will get minimum transformation with that combination rather than nothing at all with the other options. And like him, I will be voting for the coalition since it is not only imperative that we cast our vote, but we do so to avoid a regression to a past characterized by racism, state sponsored killings, economic mismanagement (Skeldon Estate among others), and the general and rapid deterioration of the society. But a couple of incidents occurred recently that need to be spoken about.

The first is the denying of government ads to Stabroek News. I have not been particularly comfortable with some of their opinions due to the source of our problems in Guyana – an intractable racism. But as Voltaire said: “I may not agree with what you are saying, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

Another incident was the President’s statement that he is a “prudent and wise leader” and that he will choose his running mate in due course. This statement was preceded by a proposal by the PPP Presidential candidate that the former President, Bharrat Jagdeo, be the Vice-President for the PPP. Many people are of the view that Jagdeo planted the seeds of this idea. However, it seems that both the President and the PPP Presidential candidate are of the view that they are above the constitution, and thus we appear to have two Trumps in our midst. When one has power, and you look over your shoulder and see all those people behind you, you may start to acquire delusions of grandeur. You feel that your opinions are always right; and thus not only are disastrous decisions taken, but it can lead to violent overreach as we saw with the PNC in the late 1970s and 1980s, and the PPP from 1993 to 2015; and of course, Donald Trump.

Yours faithfully,

Professor Kean Gibson