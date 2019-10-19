Dear Editor,

I have tried my hardest to stay out of the debate on direct cash transfers. As per usual in national discussions and debates in Guyana the absence of women’s perspective is notable. I therefore thank Dr. Gibson for her spot-on contributions to the discussions. I would like to see more contributions from social scientists (excluding the all-encompassing knowledge of the economists).

I had two recent encounters in Georgetown and in Berbice that I think illustrate in a real way the need for direct cash transfers. I met a young woman about 6:45 pm selling in front of a city supermarket (I will not identify which one to expose her). She travels from an East Coast village every afternoon after school to sell to assist her mother who has four other children. She is 15 and sometimes she is accompanied by a younger brother. Her mother makes a product at home and she sells it to provide for the family. I have communicated with the mother who is desperately seeking a job so that the young lady can concentrate on her schoolwork in the after-hours rather than selling. For those who argue that investment in education rather than direct cash transfers is the solution, can they explain how investments in education alone will help this single mother and children’s plight?

Secondly, I had the opportunity to visit some relatives in Berbice. A young man came over to the home I was visiting and mentioned that he was going to the shop to buy an ounce of peanut butter. I obviously thought he made a mistake, so I confirmed from my relatives if he actually said an ounce. They informed that the shop does sell peanut butter by the ounce. They then mentioned the poverty situation in some areas of Berbice since the closure of the sugar estates. I guess they are too far away from Georgetown for us to know and or care.

We have not had a poverty survey in Guyana since 2006, I think. Any poverty survey in Guyana will confirm what those of us who work on the ground and in the social sector know there is pervasive poverty in Guyana across all ethnic groups.

I recall it being reported that the present Minister of Legal Affairs, in calls for the legalization of marijuana, stated that there should be a referendum on the issue. Referendums have their obvious limitations. However, I think we should have a referendum on the issue of direct cash transfer. So, the WPA should extend their commitment to this issue by calling for it to be on the ballot at the 2020 national elections.

It will give the opponents and proponents an opportunity to make their case directly to the population. It will give the populace a say in the outcome regardless of what government is elected.

Let all the people of Guyana decide how we want our oil money to be spent.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)