By News Source Guyana on October 9, 2019

“The discussions have been taking place over a long period of time and every party has proposed modifications to the original draft”, Mr. Granger said.

The President also told reporters this morning that at present the negotiations are ongoing with the AFC.

He said “the APNU has concluded its negotiations internally among the five partners and we are now in discussions with the AFC and those discussions will follow a three-stage process. We have first drafted a set of core principles and we have agreed on those principles, that is the APNU and AFC. And we are now discussing the review of the Cummingsburg Accord and the third step in the process will be the drafting of a joint manifesto and then we will launch the campaign”.



President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo

The President has already proclaimed the 2nd March 2020 as the date for elections following the Elections Commission’s advice that it will be ready by the end of February.

Officials from both the APNU and the AFC have been tightlipped on the negotiations for the Cummingsburg Accord.

It is still unclear who will be the President’s running mate.

The AFC has selected its Leader Khemraj Ramjattan for the position. He has said he is very interested in the post. The incumbent Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, has also said he remains interested in the position. He is also from the AFC.

There have been reports of other political figures in and out of the AFC being looked at for the #2 spot.

President Granger today said the focus now is not on personalities.