By News Source Guyana on October 9, 2019

The WPA, which is part of the governing coalition, has been pushing the issue and believes it should form part of the coalition’s manifesto for the 2020 elections.

Today, President David Granger who heads the coalition explained that the other parties in the coalition are not against the proposal, but there is a need for more details to be provided.

Speaking to reporters this morning at the Ministry of the Presidency, the President explained that “there is no for or against. The proposal has been made by the Working People’s Alliance, but we have not worked out the details. The other partners are not against cash grants but we asked for more information and details about who will be eligible and how it will be disbursed.”

Just this past weekend in Linden, the President told supporters of the People’s National Congress, which is the largest party in the coalition, that the proceeds from oil will go towards all Guyanese “and not any cabal or one group of businessmen”.

He has spoken of his desire to invest heavily in education and social services and infrastructure development.

President Granger said there is no conflict within the coalition about the cash grant issue but the operationalization of the initiative is something that will have to be examined.

The WPA’s Dr. David Hinds believes that in many poor communities across Guyana, the direct cash transfer to citizens from the oil proceeds could benefit their communities and their livelihoods tremendously.

The WPA has been going into a number of small communities and villages and has been meeting with residents on the issue and their expectations of an APNU+AFC coalition if it is returned to government.