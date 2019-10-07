GUYANA TIMES August 18, 2019

The impeachment battle over Trump's conduct with Ukraine intensified with a second whistleblower, while testimony this week may bring more revelations Washington's impeachment battle over President Donald Trump's conduct with Ukraine is intensifying with news of a second whistleblower while new testimony this week brings the prospect of more stunning revelations to deepen the crisis.

Weekend bombshell: New whistleblower(s) Bombshell this weekend... a new whistleblower being represented by Mark Zaid and Andrew Bakaj, the lawyers for the original whistleblower, according to CNN's Jake Tapper, Pamela Brown and Zachary Cohen.