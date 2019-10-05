Keep up the good work Bryan Benn of fighting for the Coalition on Facebook. But please take two weeks off from your work in the USA and go to Guyana and help the Coalition’s campaign on the ground among real people That would be much appreciated, I am sure. Beating up on your friend, David Hinds on Facebook will not win the Coalition a single vote. My caution to the Coalition about the risk of losing votes comes from what I observe on the ground. If someone had cautioned in 2017 that the government risked being removed via a NCV, you and you pals would have cussed them for raising false alarms and dividing the Coalition. Do we ever learn from even our most recent history? Why do we feel that there is wisdom in always beating up the bearer of bad news? But my political shoulder is broad—43 years of selfless political activism.

If each of your Hinds-bashing pals leave their jobs for a week, pay their own passage and go to Guyana and hit the campaign trail in the communities, the Coalition will win some votes.

Just so you know, I spent four months in Guyana from May to August doing just that–working my ass off day and night to return this government to office. And I have recently returned–I did an average of five appearances per day in the communities and the media to re-elect this government. I am begging for reinforcements–please join me.

I am going back now to my computer to write my second piece for the day commending the Coalition to the people of Guyana. While some of us chatter in the shade others fight on the ground in the heat. Love You Brother.