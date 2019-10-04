DEAR EDITOR,

My attention was recently drawn to a online news article, dated September 30,2 019, which reported the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings as telling a Town Hall meeting with the New York based Guyanese community that her government is actively considering Direct Cash Transfers to the poor, from oil revenues. The Honourable Minister is reported to have said, “I would say it’s in progress, but we are still considering how we will actually do this cash transfer. So, I don’t want to give myself liberty to say we will do A or B but I know it’s under active consideration and some of the players, the economists are deciding how best it will filter down to the ordinary man.” This gave me hope that at least the APNU+AFC government would take bold steps to aid the efforts of citizens to get out of their poverty-stricken state, by giving the suggested yearly stimulus which is what the cash transfer is in essence.

To my dismay, this hope was dashed when the Kaieteur News of Thursday, October 3, 2019 reported the same Hon. Dr. Karen Cummings as telling the local media that it is her government’s view that citizens should not receive Direct Cash Transfers from oil revenue. “Not at all…What my President (David Granger) is saying is that education is the key…education is the key…education is the key. “She said that the Government is not going to give a man “fish handouts.” “We don’t want Guyanese to say give me this, give me that, having them line up. We want to empower our women, empower people. Teach them to fish. So that is where we are going.” The Minister is reported to have said.

Editor, these reported utterances by a senior member of the government reminds me of how contradictory this government has been over the last four years and leaves me to wonder whether or not it is serious about providing “The good life” to all or, like the PPP, it is more interested in feathering the beds of its operatives and those of their bourgeoisie friends while the ordinary man, whose vote they “sing” for to put them in high offices, continues to wallow in despair at the bottom of the social ladder.

“Cash transfers will create a lazy society” and “People will not want to work but sit and await free money from government” are just a couple of the utterances by operatives of this government, including a Minister of Finance. This to my mind shows the disdain with which the ordinary man is treated when it comes to access to and the management of financial resources.

Editor, the reality remains that save and except for Direct Cash Transfers to the ordinary citizen, the people who will benefit from the proceeds of the oil industry are those in the already moneyed class, including some ministers of government, members of the opposition and the business community. The ordinary citizen will be left to continue to eke out a living in their impoverished state from their public service pay and daily hustles despite having acquired an education as is being espoused by President Granger whose leadership has not done much to directly benefit the ordinary man to date.

There can be no doubt that with sixteen oil finds to date, there will be enough financial resources for government to improve all social services, education delivery and infrastructure and still afford Direct Cash Transfers to citizens, yet this government in its arrogance appears to argue that it is one or the other instead of one along with the others.

While improved social services and infrastructure will help to improve the overall quality of life for the general populace, struggling folks can’t use that to fix their broken/dilapidated homes, acquire assets, invest in cottage industries nor provide the necessary comforts for their family members, but with direct cash transfers they can bring lots of dreams to reality and innovate to take themselves out of poverty.

I urge the APNU+AFC government not to continue this doublespeak but rather hasten to formulate a plan to ensure that all Guyanese get a piece of the proverbial pie and can truly enjoy “A good life for all,” as promised by this government. To do otherwise is to continue to hit us while we are down and to confirm the generally held belief that politicians are all for self and not those on whose backs they climb to higher heights.

Kidackie Amsterdam