From the complaint, there seems a high likelihood that there is an electronic paper trail that can either confirm (or not) the whistleblower's claim The nine-page whistleblower complaint released Thursday morning amounts to pouring jet fuel on the already-raging fire of whether or not President Donald Trump sought to use his office to further his personal political agenda in a series of interactions between his administration and the Ukrainians.

Carl Bernstein: Trump 'unraveling' after 'his corruption' exposed Watergate journalist and CNN political analyst Carl Bernstein asserted that President Donald Trump was experiencing "an unraveling" in response to "evidence of the President's corruption" in a whistleblower complaint released Thursday.

Flip-flop: See how Graham changes tune on impeachment CNN's Erin Burnett and David Gregory examine how Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) opinion on impeachment appears to have changed since 1999.