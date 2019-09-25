Dear Editor,

In this our beloved country of Guyana today poverty is causing all sorts of problems for many persons. There is lack of certainty in paying one’s bills, having shelter- a roof over one’s head -, being safe and secure in endeavours and relationships. People need a variety of activities to live a happy enjoyable life. The money that they earn or obtain must be adequate to enable them to do new things- learning new skills, keeping in touch with friends, doing something creative, getting involved in activities that they like, etc.

Guyana’s oil find should be a blessing to all Guyanese in the nearest future.

With all the discussion – the pros and cons – that cash transfers from our oil should go to every single household in this country according to Professor Clive Thomas, it is my opinion that a substantial amount, if not US$5,000, should be given across the board to each household in Guyana.

My reasons for sharing the proceeds of our ‘black gold’.

1/ It is our God- given resource in copious amounts for all to benefit. Let this be as soon as possible, not five or ten years or later- many would not then be able to enjoy any benefit because of death.

2/ When few spend such resources we do not experience direct benefit. Geographically the spending may be somewhere we cannot enjoy even a semblance of benefit. There are ten regions. Even within a region infrastructure may not be tangibly utilized by most.

3/ The election campaigns will always go on with unfulfilled promises of finding jobs, increases in wages and salaries, of building roads and infrastructure, etc. The vision of the good and better life would be promised by that party the electorate puts in the driving seat. We have long passed the era when a politician said ‘not a cent more’ for workers. Yet it’s happening. Give the 5000 US.

4/ Reopening all closed and failing sugar estates is like giving cash albeit to a fraction of the populace – those who work in the sugar belt. Likewise undoing all the taxes in the agricultural belt pertaining to land and use of land – some of which are seen as hardship measures, would not benefit most of us directly.

5/ This massive oil reserve would be a curse if we rely on a select few to determine how it should be spent. For a small population as Guyana’s, we have more than enough to fulfil immediate gratification of a one-time handout to each household and the prudent use for long term development of Guyana.

6/ I agree with Professor Clive Thomas “… every single person would see the benefit of oil and gas in terms of a cheque or cash…I believe that there can be no better spender of resources than the person themselves. No one can tell you how to better spend money on what you need than yourself…” Also most of the money will be spent in the country.

7/ Mr Mohamed Hamaludin writing in the South Florida Times agrees that “ each household should be given some of the cash… if only a small amount as a one-time payout to let the people experience an immediate, tangible benefit from their oil”. Why shouldn’t we?

8/ The great Sir Winston Churchill wrote “courage is what it takes to stand up and speak …” I urge all supporters on this side- Professor Clive Thomas’ side, to make their voices heard. Inform your politicians what you desire from the oil money, that its benefit is to spread to all. Listen to them and decide where your vote is going. Enough with corruption, cronyism, nepotism, mismanagement, etc.

9/ This is one great opportunity to get what you want your politicians to do. Wake up Guyana and speak your mind. This oil is a blessing for the poor to have something to improve their lives over a short period of time. You have waited long enough for the good life. This is the time.

The poor people in this country should be treated in a historic and memorable manner. Allowing such benefits to the poor will be a significant contribution by the government authorities that they love and care for us and want to serve us so that our basic needs can be met for our growth and development.

At the formal reception for the arrival of Guyana’s Lisa Destiny FPSO vessel according to Mr. Rod Henson “oil must mean something different for each person in Guyana”. According to one Carlene Gill-Kerr “the benefits must trickle down to everybody”.

After this article was written, there was news of a 14th source of oil in the Stabroek Block and a further oil find in the Orinduik Block.

Yours faithfully,

Hilmon Henry