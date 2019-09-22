By Staff Reporter -September 22, 2019  

THE Working People’s Alliance (WPA) says its proposal for cash transfers to households is very popular in communities and is now the party’s signal policy.

“It is our signal policy and we are making our priorities clear for the coming elections… just as the President is pushing for education, we find cash transfers important because it will benefit the poor,” said Executive Member of the WPA, Dr. David Hinds during a press briefing on Friday.

The WPA, since last year, has been calling for government to consider cash transfers when oil revenues start to flow.

“We will continue to campaign on that topic until we win… it is not an electoral matter, we are campaigning on it now, we will campaign on it during the elections season and even after,” said another senior member of the WPA.

The WPA believes that politics is a process and no politician can ignore the will of the people for too long.

The idea of cash transfers has been formally put on the table for discussions among the parties that form the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Dr. Hinds said the idea of cash transfers is a part of a menu of policy positions which APNU intends to include in its manifesto.

“We are certain that given the popularity of cash transfers, it would be politically impossible for the coalition government not to include it in the manifesto,” said Dr. Hinds.

He said a member of the coalition government– the Alliance for Change (AFC) — has supported the WPA’s proposal for cash transfers.

According to the WPA, citizens have expressed their approval of the policy which they agree is vital to their chances of directly benefiting from the expected oil and gas revenues.

Towards that end, the WPA will hold a public symposium titled “Cash Transfers: Our Country, Our Wealth” at the Critchlow Labour College on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 5:30 pm.

The party will use the opportunity to flesh out the proposal in an effort to provide answers to those who have requested more details. The main speakers are WPA members, Professor Clive Thomas, Dr. David Hinds and Trade Unionist, Lincoln Lewis.