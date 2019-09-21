The Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Alliance for Change (AFC) and People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), have condemned what they have described as veiled threats that were recently made by America, Britain, and the European Union (EU) concerning the failure to hold elections by September 18.

This would have been three months after the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) would have handed down its ruling that the Opposition’s No-Confidence motion was validly passed and that the political actors should marry principle and practicality in finding a resolution on the way forward.

In a recent statement to the press, United States of America Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch; United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn; and the European Union Ambassador to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó, called for an elections date to be set immediately after learning that the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) had informed President David Granger that the earliest possible date for elections would be the end of February2020. .

Apart from this, the countries highlighted that the political waves presently going through Guyana are hindering the country from moving forward. They were also keen to note that it hinders their ability to continue their financing of development needs.

At a press conference held at Rodney House in Queenstown yesterday, the WPA said that while it respects the concerns of the ABE countries, it cannot agree with the treatment of Article 106 (6) of the Guyana Constitution in isolation from the political realities of the country.”

Specifically, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley said that the party is concerned that the diplomatic representatives may have overplayed their hands by pronouncing on such politically polarised issues.

Further, the WPA official said that the party is also concerned about the veiled threat by the ABE countries to impose sanctions on Guyana. “We believe that sanctions should be a last resort in international relations and that they should be activated only when countries violate sacred international laws.”

She emphatically stated that in this instance, the Guyanese government is in the clear.

Meanwhile, AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan at a press conference which was held at his party’s Kitty headquarters, said it is unfortunate that those countries made those statements.

According to Ramjattan, his party had noted that Canada did not join the said statement, and despite the move made by the ABE countries, they will all remain extremely cordial friends of the AFC.

He also opined that the opposition was using the joint statement to fuel their protest.

The aforementioned parties are in agreement with the February 2020 timeframe given by GECOM for the holding of credible elections.

Furthermore, Dr. David Hinds, an Executive Member of the WPA, said that since GECOM has indicated its readiness for elections, a date for elections should be given as soon as possible.

He said, “If I had my way, I would name March 1. I am saying that because we are very clear in our mind that elections are long overdue. We feel that after the June ruling by the CCJ, the two political actors needed to come together and agree on an elections date.”