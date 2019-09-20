Frankly Speaking A.A.Fenty  September 20, 2019

And this is for those of us over-60/to/80 especially. Those of us given to recalling and recording childhood social histories which can still enrich Guyanese identity. Even tradition. Even heritage. The late Godfrey Chin and Charles De Florimonte were great at these golden memories for hundreds of Alberttown/Queenstown (Georgetown) oldsters I offer my own snapshots of a life once lived.

Urban Highs: Alberttown, Queenstown…

Two wards of the Capital separated – and joined – by Albert Street. My formative years late forties to late sixties – were spent in Alberttown near Queenstown. Alberttown – working class, early Queenstown – middle, upper middle-class. I grew up on Church Street near Albert.

I suppose the immaculate wooden Cathedral Church of St George at the western extremity gave Church Street its name. Of course, I “attended” numerous churches on and around Church Street.

Near to my old one-room cottage I espied well-known Guyanese Church Street citizens and families: The Bissembers – father once Deputy Prime Minister; all children national contributors, the Kings of advertising, Subryans, footballers Critchlows, Carews Olga Lopes-Seale of Radio! The Denbow Doctors! Browns and Williams – national Butchers – Comptroller of Customs Cox. (My memory fades re Church Street)

But Alberttown was “home” to many Georgetown greats (-to-be): Dr Vibert Cambridge, Margaret Lawrence, cyclists “Laddie” Lewis and Mungal, Kellman “Joiner shop”, Jenkins, Graham Bakeries, Tinsmith Scotty, Norman’s Garage, St Ambrose (Friday’s) School, boxers Fords and Blackmoore, White Star Rum Shop with swinging Cowboys doors where I ate buss-rice/Black Pudding and learnt “to drink”. The very very First Assemblies-of-God assembly was kept in Tutorial High School Fifth Street. And of course advertising Executive Vic Insanally and his brilliant brothers lived on First Street opposite where the mighty Four Lords rehearsed! Whew!

I mentioned “poor” and “poverty”. But just what were those concepts, those conditions or status to needy but happy, contented five-to-fifteen-years olds?

“Blessed” are the poor?

Three-cents ribs, penny mauby, small lemonade, large lemonade, pine drink, Canadian (Cod) salted fish, sweet bread, coconut and sweet biscuits, buns, penny and four-cent loaves, “Red” butter in brown paper were among my grandmother’s daily necessities as was the Daisy, Sweet Broom and Conga Pump bush tea. Every day except Sunday’s chocolate sticks!

I and some of my little “gang” never realized that we were actually “poor” – needy and “lacking necessary material possessions.” Except noticing big motor-cars owned by others. Or when I mended my own plastic sandals with safety-pins or observed grandmother actually begging some days. I now realise that we decided that some things were probably never meant for us.

Contentedness, fun and “ richness” of spirit flowed when we experienced playing late on the Church Street/North Road dam – once a canal, a dumpsite, but now Merriman Mall; when we raided alleyway trees; When Mr Lucas Shop on Albert Street “produced” Guyana’s first Candy Floss, Pep-me-up drink, Hacks and Halls cough drops. We were poor pioneers! After all little Sixth Street in our Alberttown was the very first street in the Capital to get a concrete foundation! Now tell me of your childhood neighbourhood…

Hail September!

Still in Alberttown – the `fifties. Grandmother would remind that September began the four (4) “ber” months. Countdown to December and “Christmuss.” Saving in Penny Banks and “Boxes” to increase!

September, as then, still heralds a new School Year – a dramatic first entrance to school-life for thousands of tots. Today, September recalls America’s worst terrorist nightmare in 2001. End of their summer. Beginning of their Autumn/Fall. Then the cold, the winds, the snow. After the hurricanes.

The FPSO Vessel to pump our oil from the Atlantic’s bed arrived earlier this month. What’s our collective economic future really?

But for me Fenty September recalls the birth of my first child – A girl! And the last twin girls! Hail September!

The politics of perks, position, privilege

More repetition and reminders. The Parties in Government command glorious positions, privilege, status. Here’s just another sample of benefits, influence.

THE GOVERNMENT GETS PRESIDENT, VICE PRESIDENTS LIKE PEAS, INCLUDING PRIME MINISTER, CEO’S, BOARD CHAIRPERSONS, DIRECTORS, HEADS OF RIGHTS AND SERVICE COMMISSIONS; TO APPOINT POLICE, ARMY, PRISON, FIRE SERVICE HEADS; AMBASSADORS, HIGH COMMISSIONERS,TRADE REPRESENTATIVES AND SPECIALLY-CREATED ENTITIES; PARLIAMENTARIANS.

I WON’T RE-ENUMERATE EXECUTIVE VIP PRIVILEGES; easier VISAS, GUN LICENCES, LAND ALLOCATIONS OR BANK LOANS; MEDICAL CARE PRIORITIES AND AFFORDABILITY. Who wants to “lose’ all that!?

We can’t envy members and leaders and affiliates of government in their prestigious positions of political perquisites, privilege and influence. Especially if we voted them in.” All that the opposition now seeks (to regain). And I have not even mentioned oil, gas. I don’t need to. But guess what? A few, when in government – and power – even remember to serve you, and country. As they promised you – the electors – at campaign time, ho-ho!

Reflections…

1. What!? “Total national defence” is already stifling dissent and protest in Region 6?

2. How is Toshao Shuman’s Party coming along? And Berbice’s FED-UP (Federal United Party)? Campaigns on?

3. Farewell to GRA’s Eton London and Ann’s Grove’s Godfrey “Django” Jones. Staan good….

`Til next week

