Frankly Speaking A.A.Fenty September 20, 2019
Urban Highs: Alberttown, Queenstown…
Two wards of the Capital separated – and joined – by Albert Street. My formative years late forties to late sixties – were spent in Alberttown near Queenstown. Alberttown – working class, early Queenstown – middle, upper middle-class. I grew up on Church Street near Albert.
I suppose the immaculate wooden Cathedral Church of St George at the western extremity gave Church Street its name. Of course, I “attended” numerous churches on and around Church Street.
Near to my old one-room cottage I espied well-known Guyanese Church Street citizens and families: The Bissembers – father once Deputy Prime Minister; all children national contributors, the Kings of advertising, Subryans, footballers Critchlows, Carews Olga Lopes-Seale of Radio! The Denbow Doctors! Browns and Williams – national Butchers – Comptroller of Customs Cox. (My memory fades re Church Street)
I mentioned “poor” and “poverty”. But just what were those concepts, those conditions or status to needy but happy, contented five-to-fifteen-years olds?
“Blessed” are the poor?
Three-cents ribs, penny mauby, small lemonade, large lemonade, pine drink, Canadian (Cod) salted fish, sweet bread, coconut and sweet biscuits, buns, penny and four-cent loaves, “Red” butter in brown paper were among my grandmother’s daily necessities as was the Daisy, Sweet Broom and Conga Pump bush tea. Every day except Sunday’s chocolate sticks!
I and some of my little “gang” never realized that we were actually “poor” – needy and “lacking necessary material possessions.” Except noticing big motor-cars owned by others. Or when I mended my own plastic sandals with safety-pins or observed grandmother actually begging some days. I now realise that we decided that some things were probably never meant for us.
Hail September!
Still in Alberttown – the `fifties. Grandmother would remind that September began the four (4) “ber” months. Countdown to December and “Christmuss.” Saving in Penny Banks and “Boxes” to increase!
September, as then, still heralds a new School Year – a dramatic first entrance to school-life for thousands of tots. Today, September recalls America’s worst terrorist nightmare in 2001. End of their summer. Beginning of their Autumn/Fall. Then the cold, the winds, the snow. After the hurricanes.
The FPSO Vessel to pump our oil from the Atlantic’s bed arrived earlier this month. What’s our collective economic future really?
The politics of perks, position, privilege
More repetition and reminders. The Parties in Government command glorious positions, privilege, status. Here’s just another sample of benefits, influence.
THE GOVERNMENT GETS PRESIDENT, VICE PRESIDENTS LIKE PEAS, INCLUDING PRIME MINISTER, CEO’S, BOARD CHAIRPERSONS, DIRECTORS, HEADS OF RIGHTS AND SERVICE COMMISSIONS; TO APPOINT POLICE, ARMY, PRISON, FIRE SERVICE HEADS; AMBASSADORS, HIGH COMMISSIONERS,TRADE REPRESENTATIVES AND SPECIALLY-CREATED ENTITIES; PARLIAMENTARIANS.
I WON’T RE-ENUMERATE EXECUTIVE VIP PRIVILEGES; easier VISAS, GUN LICENCES, LAND ALLOCATIONS OR BANK LOANS; MEDICAL CARE PRIORITIES AND AFFORDABILITY. Who wants to “lose’ all that!?
Reflections…
1. What!? “Total national defence” is already stifling dissent and protest in Region 6?
2. How is Toshao Shuman’s Party coming along? And Berbice’s FED-UP (Federal United Party)? Campaigns on?
3. Farewell to GRA’s Eton London and Ann’s Grove’s Godfrey “Django” Jones. Staan good….
(allanafenty@yahoo.com)