Guyana has not contravened any international law or treaty. As such, the recent pronouncements by the United States of America, Britain, and the European Union (EU) that the APNU+AFC Government is in breach Constitution because it failed to hold elections by September 18 is a clear indication that they have become too entangled with the local situation. This is according to Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds.

During an interview with the Guyana Standard, the political activist stressed that the issue of delayed elections following the no-confidence motion is purely an internal issue.

Dr. Hinds said, “…And while I respect these countries and their right to take such a position since they have an economic interest in Guyana, as a Guyanese, I disagree… I don’t believe the government is in breach of the Constitution. The President has to rely on the advice of GECOM. In fact, his failure to do so is what would constitute a constitutional violation.”

Be that as it may, Dr. Hinds said he recognizes the reality before the nation that is to say that whether one likes it, “big and powerful countries will always get involved in the affairs of small and powerless countries.”

Still, the WPA Executive Member noted that the interference by the USA, the UK, and the EU is also aided by the failure of the political leaders to solve their own issues.

The WPA Executive Member said, “There was a collision between the constitutional requirement to consult GECOM and the requirement for credible elections following the No-Confidence Motion. Whenever there is such a collision, it is incumbent on the political actors to come to a consensus on the way forward.”

Dr. Hinds added, “So far, there is an impasse. The responsibility, therefore, has to be placed on the failure of the principal political actors to discharge their duties to Guyana…”