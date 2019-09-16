September 15, 2019

I stand with the poor. The rich can defend themselves. Governments more often than not cater to them. Parties pay lip service to the poor, but they don’t turn that rhetoric into policy. That’s why the poor have remained powerless to change their condition. One condition on which I support the Coalition is that it must center the poor in its vision and praxis for a Post-Oil Guyana.

For me, development is a multifaceted undertaking, but its central focus must always be the poor and powerless. Progress in a post-plantation society must ultimately be measured by the extent of the movement of the poor from poverty and dependency to sustained prosperity. In other words, how has the country treated with the social inequalities that are so blatant in the society? The Oil and Gas economy must work for the poor if it will make a big difference for Guyana.

The poor want quality education opportunities and outcomes. That must mean education apartheid must go. That must mean the advantages for the rich in the education process must go. That must mean more Bishops’ and Queen’s College across the country. That must mean better school buildings with classrooms, better trained teachers with better pay, better nutrition for the children, more incentives to go to school and more incentives for parents to participate in the education of their children. The poor want better health care, but they also want better nutrition. They want better roads in their communities, but they also want all-weather roads to bring their crops from the farmlands.

But above all, the poor want direct access to more money in their hands. That means they want jobs that pay a livable wage. That means they want to own their own small and medium size businesses that can guarantee a livable income. They don’t want government handouts; they want government policies that put money in their hands. This is the overriding issue in the coming elections.

I cannot stop race voting. But I urge those whose views on government and society coincide with mine or who support my political outlook and that of the WPA to demand policies in exchange for your vote, and be prepared to disturb your government if it does not follow through on promised policy.