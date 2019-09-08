MINISTER of Public Service, Hon. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley has credited the large increase in scholarship applications and enrollment at the University of Guyana (UG) this year, to the remarkable work the government has been doing in the education sector.

The minister appeared on the National Communications Network’s (NCN) “INSIGHT” on Friday, where she spoke about, among other things, the award of scholarships to young Guyanese. According to Minister Sarabo-Halley, her department has received many applications this year for studies at UG.

“I think it is indicative of something from this government, which is an indication that the government has put in the minds of young people how important education is and how important tertiary education is,” she said. The rise in the numbers at the University of Guyana and for scholarships is a good sign for the government and should indicate how the administration should deal with matters in education, she noted.

The University of Guyana, earlier this week, reported that its enrollment so far for the 2019/2020 academic year stood at some 4,000 – the largest ever in its history.

News of the large enrollment has come a mere month after His Excellency, President David Granger announced that his government will use funds from Guyana’s oil wealth to restore free university education. The production of oil is set to commence in less than four months.

The Public Service Minister said her department is still combing through the applications to ensure everyone is given equitable opportunities to study. She urged applicants to be patient during this time.

“Because of the large number of applications, it is taking longer than we anticipated to go through all of those applications to ensure that persons who are deserving or would have met all of the requirements would receive those scholarships.”

Meanwhile, Minister Sarabo-Halley said young Guyanese are also flocking the Bertram Collins College of Public Service. The college reported that it has received over 600 applications. However, only 60 persons from that total could be facilitated at this time.

“Persons are flocking institutions because of the government’s investment and interest in the education sector. I see it as a good challenge for the government as we are moving into a different era. We recognise that the young people are hearing what we are saying and are responding to what we are saying,” she pointed out.

The minister reminded that President Granger has been pushing for “a new public service.” The “shift”, she said, is happening. (DPI)