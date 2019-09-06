-Concerning our National Insurance Scheme

Fresh off their latest “General Council”, the First Vice-President’s encounter in Berbice, the First Lady at Brooklyn’s Carnival as Grand Marshall and a non-noisy (?) fund raiser on Brickdam, the People’s National Congress (PNC) comrades convened another election campaign war room strategy session.

This confab was to hear and direct the executives as the crucial 2019 poll nears. Strangely just three AFC “stalwarts” were invited to participate in a peripheral manner. (You all can guess the identities of the favoured lucky three). And the most sensitive, “eyes-only” issues and tactics are still discussed only by the Leader’s His Excellency’s inner competition caucus.

His Excellency the Party Leader was a little stern-faced, GDF-Officer-wise, at this session’s start. Though his top two ladies Comrades Volda and Amna were more confidently light-hearted.

“Okay comrades”, the Leader began, “we had a mixed three weeks – just ended. But the positives dominated. I refer to: the Elections Commission and the significant presence and decisions of the still-new Madam Chair. (Further discussions on this I’ll leave for the inner caucus of this War Room.) Secondly, pending litigation and, perhaps additional challenges must be seen as plusses for the life of our administration – caretaker, interim, whatever. It is hoped that the PPP moves more to the courts – as that helps the perpetuation of our own tenure, and cause…

Now thirdly, the campaign on the ground is positive – from the sustained use of social media to our diaspora initiatives to the meaningful hinterland and Berbice and Essequibo outreaches. Incidentally we’ll more than outdo those Danny defections. Don’t ask me about inquiries right now.

The session then * lauded Cde Christopher Jones’ versatile campaign work – he could become a good minister after victory. * Use and alliances regarding the Joint Services were left for the inner caucus and the roles of Comrades Joe, Eddie and to a lesser extent Winston. * Finally for this session Cde Felix was mandated to lessen public scrutiny on foreigners’ presence at this time and to report on the work of his General Register Office; also Comrades Amna and Volda to intensify overt and covert campaigning amongst all women voters with Cde Chris Jones enticing all youth votes as well.

The session then moved into the smaller powerhouse inner caucus.

A hectic Situation Room: PPP-style

Cde Bharrat was again “no-nonsense” today. Cool, almost calculatingly, and sober-like, he outlined immediate campaign priorities: (1) Operationalise methods and contacts to scrutinise and report on the internal activities of GECOM’s Lowenfield and the “crucial 5” of his electoral lieutenants at the Secretariat; (2) Publicise the push for the Constitution’s early elections but privately appreciate Chairperson’s Justice Singh’s goings-on; (3) keep an eye on ever-expanding the war-chest from local and diaspora sources; (4) “outreaches” to the oil companies not to be discussed; (5) holding back the outcomes of the American lobbyists until the date is announced – at which time the surprises from both the PNC and AFC will be sprung. Two key issues for the Situation Room were deferred: Irfaan’s status and the readiness of the Prime Ministerial candidate – male or female.

The surveillance camera’s “intelligence”

The City’s new surveillance cameras are technologically modern. By themselves those devices are not “smart”. What they record and how that is processed, by whom, will then be “smart”. Be intelligence-gathering. From traffic violations to littering to choke-and-rob and even to who went or goes where.

As I read and appreciate the concerns and analyses; the comparisons with such surveillance elsewhere and right-to-privacy fears, my simple mind tells me the following: whichever government ultimately controls those cameras’ use and products, will obviously, seek to use info and intelligence gathered for its own benefit.

His Excellency the PNC Leader was a Security Adviser to Presidents, Cde Joe, the Green House spokesman now a “Director-General” was in GDF Military Intelligence as was former SOCU man Sidney James; you have too Eddie Collins and the quiet but ubiquitous Citizenship former Police Commissioner who knew both Buxton and Roger Khan under the late Gajraj. Now don’t you think these gentlemen would “appreciate” those cameras?

And won’t a PPP governing outfit not love to utilise such public devices, as well?

Every nation which cares for the sustained welfare of its population, especially its active and retired workers, should/must have a National Insurance Scheme, by whatever name or description. America can hardly survive without it. Its working contributors value its present and future. So should we with ours. But…

I’ve been reading lamentations about the unfriendly short-comings of our NIS. I agree with most. Let me personalise.

I am ambivalent towards our Scheme because I know a few young, willing contributor–friendly female workers there. But Frankly Speaking there are a few senior impatient even hostile operatives. They probably knew when canecutters allegedly cut their hands and fingers to claim benefits. They probably get impatient with the many NIS elders. They probably know that the current Scheme is severely challenged because of the alleged indiscretions and corrupt policies of the Roger Luncheon era.

I feel cheated, having contributed from its inception. The NIS pays me the lowest pension. A most unfair stupid “formula” determined my enduring minimum pension while my 60-plus pals laugh at me. But guess what? I wish NIS well. It’s vital!

Ponder…briefly…

1. My intended publication on electoral rigging stands suspended. Why?

2. Our First People’s celebration of existence with the traditional clothing, foods, dance and music is compromised by the reality of that report which announces dissatisfaction over land rights, even assaults on females.

3. Young Ashlika Persaud is a trained geo-scientist with Exxon. Great, young lady.

4. What manner of humans will manufacture fake pharmaceuticals for poor people’s use? And you mean to tell me the retailers don’t know the culprits?

4b Give thanks that our only hurricanes are “PNC” and “PPP”. After seeing what Dorian has done in the beautiful Bahamas what chance would Georgetown have had?

5. PPP election posters are already out. (They know a date?) Ha-ho.

’Til next week!

