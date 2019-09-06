Two Guyanese teachers who were in The Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian devastated that island chain have been found safe and sound.

“[Wednesday] we received word that they are safe and in good health. They are expected to be evacuated to the nation’s capital but we can’t say when. We are yet to speak with them but are thanking God that persons have seen them and spoken to them,” Oliceia Tinnie, the daughter of Cecil and Olive Simon told Stabroek News

The teachers, originally from Buxton, have been living in Bahamas’ Great Abaco Island for several years. They had not been in communication with their family since Sunday morning, hours before Dorian hit the island with sustained winds of 180 mph.

Tinnie explained on Tuesday that having made it through several hurricanes her parents had assured her that they had done all they could and would just wait out the storm at home or go to a hurricane shelter on the island if that became necessary.Accessing the services of the shelter, she noted, became necessary and they did not return to their home until after the storm had passed on Wednesday at which point neighbours were able to communicate that they were safe. According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Hurricane Dorian broke several records and is historic in many ways.

It is the strongest Atlantic hurricane documented to directly impact a land mass since records began, tying it with the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935. Hurricane Dorian affected the north-western Bahamas islands for an approximate total of 68 hours, with the southern eye-wall planted over Grand Bahama for about 30 hours. The unpredictability and unprecedented nature of this hurricane is also record-making.

At the peak of strength, Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane had sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts of up to 220 mph. Estimated rainfall was 12-15 inches, and storm surge 18-23 feet above sea level.