Good-Life’ oil-money vouchers?

Hello friends. Hi “electorate”- those of you eligible to and will probably vote. Election campaigning- openly, or in other covert guises – is obviously engaged. So whenever his Excellency – inspired by his new chosen GECOM Head – “proclaims” an actual polling date, you all should use this period to actively consider the following.

Just who will compete to become our post-2020 leaders, managers of our patrimony and resources, temporary trustees of our nation’s assets? Why?

And who amongst us are really requesting/demanding that these sincere genuine incumbents, these professional politicians, these pretenders and some fakes run for office to, hopefully, assume positions of power and authority over the nation’s life? Who? Oh the “electorate”? Old and young voters who have the duty to exercise democratic electoral rights. Okay? So what are the choices? Who are the contestants?

********

Our Guyana’s would–be Leaders

“Leaders” come in numerous names and descriptions many, perhaps the majority of the contestants are already very well-known to those interested. Those in Government are already prominent “Comrades” of the Major Parties and Baby “Parties” which constitute the Coalition.

Those national “leaders assume lofty governmental designations: President, First Vice President, Vice Presidents (like “peas”), Minister, CEO, Managing Director, Secretary-General, Executive Officer, et al.

The descriptions above indicate some of our national leaders in Government, in office after elections they managed to prevail over the others. We depend on them to lead: to be in front; to guide, to negotiate on our behalf; to direct towards positive results for all levels of our society- from community to nation.

But who are they? Who were these leaders before current power and authority? They were and are humans with the expected facilities. Some were already professional, accomplished and financially comfortable. Many used office to become so. They were/are lawyers, accountants, business people, party loyalists, activists in the trenches. Have they transitioned to be leaders of all?

Ho-Ho! What are their own personal ambitions? Objectives? Same for the current major opposition many of them were previously where the incumbents are could they be better “leaders” now? Why do they crave a return to power? Voters – not blindly tribal – must consider seriously, analytically, which contenders – in office now, or asking to be recycled – are equipped to manage our economy- its resources, its workers, its organized structures, overseas loans and projects – what has the evidence revealed so far?

Finally voters, assess which leaders or would-be contenders would realise that they are, would behave as mere trustees: executives, managers “trusted” to exploit our resources and assets for all of us. Realise which of our trustees, when in office, utilizes our resources exclusively for themselves and loved ones. Good luck, wise choices at election time, friends.

*********

“The minister is in the field”

Pre-Charrandass NCM – last August to November (2018) – even loyal tribal comrades complained about the unavailability of his Excellency’s Ministers. They were largely “scarce”, inaccessible to even “their own” What a drastic welcome change after Charrandass’ power-altering vote. Outreaches, visits, consultations to benefit the comrades and a few others.

Again now, the Minister is not in office to receive citizens and voters. He/she is out managing resources. As all incumbents do, the minister is using office and taxpayers’ resources to do “field work” at election time.

Now that can be regarded as quite an unfair advantage over election rivals. But Frankly Speaking, if the Minister is in the field dispensing longed-for products from the specific ministry, in a fair equitable manner, let’s thank the thoughtful, helpful, campaigning minister and staff. And yes, Charrandass!

*********

“Good-Life” vouchers from our oil revenues?

Could a government negotiate solid advances from the latest oil-company discoverers? Before 2021!? Would that be wise? Desirable? Practicable? Otherwise, we shouldn’t expect any promised grand takings ’til’ 2021/22.

The WPA think-tank elder Professor Dr. Clive Thomas suggested, last year that Guyanese be given $5000US/$1M (G) as direct cash grants when the oil and gas revenues begin to flow. Instant debate! The WPA is alive! Relevant? Did the esteemed economist mean all Guyanese citizens over 17? Or each Head of household? Remind me.

Opinions are divided. How will the youths handle occasional millions in cash? Will there be stringent verifiable conditions if that idea ever fructifies?

If or whenever significant oil revenues became available for that sort of thing, this would be my proposal: No actual cash handouts! But various specific cash vouchers – for medical expenses, education fees, food stuff, house rent or mortgage, perhaps transportation – per household (?) with strict professional oversight.

But what about those thousands of overseas citizens from Venezuela, Suriname, Brazil the Caribbean, Canada, UK, Trump land who would return to claim their Guyanese oil offerings? Discuss…

********

Time to Ponder…

1) If the Constitution and the National Registration Act are so clear about who qualifies for registration, eventually the list of electors, who finally decides? GECOM? The courts? What about the actual electors?

5) America’s Trump, Britain’s Johnson, Brazil’s Bolsonaro – What good inheres? What dangers?

My lack of resources made me miss Carifesta 14 and this week’s New York Cultural Association’s celebration of Guyana. But keep the identity alive!

3) Coming next: The NIS and me- And PNC war room/PPP situation room (part 3). Christopher Jones to be a minister, when PNC wins- By Any Means Necessary?

’til next week!

allanafenty@yahoo.com