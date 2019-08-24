When the call came, I was actually bathing my dog. It was Glenn on the line. He said, “Wuh “happen? I ain’t seeing yuh,” to which I replied, “I’m out de country.”

He said; “Yuh in Jamaica?’ I said; “No, I’m in Moscow.” Glenn then asked me to see him on my return. I finished my dog’s bath, left her with my wife and off to Kaieteur News I drove. This was Wednesday.

I left to see Glenn because I did request an increase. So I anticipated that Glenn made a decision and it was in my favour. Yes, I do get paid for my columns and I declare my income to GRA each year. I file PAYE. I don’t want any problem with our sick politicians so I stay on the right side of the law.

Since ten years ago when GRA strongman Khurshid Sattaur demanded I submit property tax returns, I have been doing so even though I do not pay a cent in property tax because it starts from assets worth $40 million. Each year my wife prepares our property tax and PAYE files.

I don’t want any problem with the people with power because they use state agencies to get after you to shut you up. Burnham, Hoyte, Cheddi and Janet Jagan, Jagdeo and Ramotar couldn’t shut me up and I refuse to let Granger shut me up. They don’t have anything against me to use to victimize me.

Dog license is required if you have three canine pets. I only have one so they can’t come after me for dog license.



I sat with Glenn and he asked me a favour, told me something personal which he said I can quote him on, and he also gave me something. He is aware I will write on all three. First, he is disappointed that I haven’t done any critique on the exploitative oil contracts. He got up from his seat, said to me.

“I know it is not your forte but people need to speak up.”

He was annoyed at a Western diplomat for saying Guyana has oil so Guyanese will benefit. Glenn felt it was a harshly unfair statement because it left out any mention of the tiny income we will get from the contracts. He pushed his hand in his pocket took out a “towel” (in street lingo that is a $1000 bill) and exclaimed; “Look, this is your salary increase.”

I was laughing wildly and urged him not to insult me. He went on: “No, no take it, because it represents what Guyana will get for its oil.” Then in his usual animated style, he explained that just how I felt the $1000 increase is an insult, then the crumbs Guyana will get from oil is an insult.

He asked me to keep the bill, and possibly frame it to remind me of the cruel oil contracts. I have to be honest with Glenn and my readers. When I was going home, I passed the fish shop on Drury Lane and bought fish and plantain chips with the money. If you think I am lying ask, ask the owner of Nicky’s Fish Shop if about 8 PM I didn’t buy fish and chips at her place.”

Now what was the personal thing he uttered for which I can write about it? He will not vote in the next election. I jumped from my seat and said that was wrong; we should vote for one of the smaller parties. But he would have none of it. Glenn raised his voice and intoned he is so disappointed at how the post 2015 government turned out that he will not be voting.

He intoned again; “We didn’t get a change but an exchange; meh nah know if dat is even an exchange; they are all the same.”

Finally, what was the favour asked? If I can host a nightly one-hour call-in/interview programme on Kaieteur Radio. Now here is a direct address to the GRA. I will not be paid so I am telling the GRA now, and I am saying it boldly; don’t expect any difference in my PAYE returns. It is voluntary work to help the radio station find its feet.

Radio will be new for me since I have experience in print media and television. But I will give it my best shot. I am telling readers upfront – Glenn will be on the programme and he wants Adam to be interviewed. I am going to crucify Adam Harris.