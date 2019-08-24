That B.A.M.N. PNC Victory! Sophia, Capoey, Greenheart and Papcaan!

De-emphasising politics and other national headaches today, I return, however briefly, to that modern day social phenomenon that both intrigues and irritates me. I refer to the “single”-parent syndrome in our society. (Tell me: is it prevalent only – or mostly – amongst Afro-Guyanese young women? Are other groups similarly afflicted?)

Letters to the Editor by an Yvonne Sam frequently attract my attention. She was to be a retired, professional, very qualified and experienced Health Provider and remigrant. Her perspectives – from medical care here to education to President Trump – are born of observation and analyses personally developed perhaps whilst domiciled abroad. Often I share her views. But the other day, she lamented that parents were not preparing their children adequately for learning when in school under teachers’ tutelage.

Perhaps it was just space or Mr Sam’s intent to emphasise a singular aspect, but I felt that she omitted (my) two crucial elements of the issue: the (female) single parent and the basic but vital requirement of mother-and-father parenting. Hence my repeat contribution hereunder.

One “single” parent, parenting?

For starters let me personalize these first remarks by revealing my childhood to Ms Sam – whom I don’t know although I suspect that we’re in the same age-group. I learnt of the concept of “outside children” – infants born out-of-wedlock – during the ’fifties and ’sixties. Old folks and the law deemed those children “illegitimate”.

I knew my absent policeman-father just a little before I was fifteen. Believe it or not, my Indo-madras mother was even more a mystery from the Berbice regions. By early adulthood, I knew them better but made myself a personal pledge: any child born to me will be always in my care and around. My five girls were born within marriage and unlike the boys – my many male friends – I have no “outside” children. Never wanted. For 19 years I watched the girls grow in the home. (Then migration parted us all.) I never wanted to live elsewhere.

I argue (playfully) that a child can never have one “single” parent. It takes two to produce that miracle still. However, proliferating society are young ladies/mothers left to raise children on their own. Sometimes, they try a second “father” to no avail. The young studs turn out to be mere “sperm donors”. “Chile-faaduhs”

And Ms Sam, do you realise that many of those young, single moms are not themselves, products of old – time marriages and families? Societal economic breakdown, new morality of get-rich-quick, corruption “hustle”, clothes, phones and fetes, crooks-as-role-models – all the above produce today’s so-called “parents”.

When I approached the responsible parenthood organisation for parenting-for-young-fathers guidelines, none! Jamaica has. So, I trust that the church, NGO’s and government can collectively tackle the issue—the need for parenting. I suspect that Ms. Yvonne Sam can assist his Excellency’s First Lady in this regard.

****

Welcome? Reject? The Chinese are here

Our own early Chinese left the plantations hurriedly. They opened cook-shops and laundries. Quickly they captured local commerce as merchants, entrepreneurs, importers. Later? From law to sport, Chinese Guyanese contributed. Today, their later generational counterparts – products of communist china’s economic might and global outreach – are solidly amongst us.

Both a favourite cousin and a clone friend brought me Rolex watches as gifts from Beijing. They said the Rolex cost $20.00 (US). Prices ranged widely as quality demanded. The Chinese technique around the world. Cheap or expensive products catering for all in (poor) societies. China’s republic has the most humans on the planet. They must spread out as a global people with purpose.

Our His Excellency specially welcomes today’s Chinese here. Police vehicles; now Huawei’s smart city surveillance system. Cheap spoons, forks, shoes and fabrics to meet poor people’s pockets. But check to see that the knives don’t bend and the Chinese tools don’t crack easily. For too often there is a cunning catch to Chinese “generosity”. Not only owning vast assets when countries default on Chinese loans. But shoddy work by shady contractors! Jagdeo’s massive misery – the Skeldon sugar plant, the Marriott, the International airport, all caused millions wasted and still required. Both the Chinese embassy and some American company must now “verify” china harbor engineering airport renovations for expected quality!

The Chinese are our friends, yes. But they are their own best friends. (However, I like their roadworks)

The PNC-Coalition victory – B.A.M.N.

Poor People’s Progressive Party (PPP). Poor other (new) parties. Now the PPP – who could still win a fair elections if there could be such now – is seeing an incumbent campaign at its best.

They (PPP) used to do it. All governments do! (Campaign as ministers and functionaries using all taxpayers’ funds.) But was it the “old PNC” in me? When I saw – through the media – PNC election campaigning on fire? Just check First Vice-President Nagamootoo’s chronicle, DPI TV and radio! Ho-ho! Road works, lighting, drainage, buildings, “David G” book bags, ambulances, housing – for Sophia, Capoey, Mabaruma, Lichfield, Congress Place base – and elsewhere! Thank Charrandass’ NCM too!

Then you had the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency the Brigadier sharing his troops morale at Tacama’s Greenheart. Who you expect them to vote for? And oh boy! Boom-bang miner-minister Simona at the Popcaan/Munga concert!! Great-great lady campaigner.

By any means necessary (BAMN)! The above were the fair means. Even as the government is now a political bully practicing gross constitutional eye pass! And GECOM’S six “politicians” await…

’Til next week!

(allanafenty@yahoo.com)