 Staff Reporter -Guyana Chronicle August 17, 2019

EXECUTIVE member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton, says that there is nothing that the party can do to stop the “weak” and “vacillating” members from defecting when such members are concerned with self-gratification and are drawn by what is offered by other political parties.

Norton was at the time addressing the issue of former PNC/R Youth Executive, Dave Danny junior, and his father, Dave Danny senior, leaving the party and joining the opposition People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C). Dave Danny Jnr early this month officially announced that he had left the party via a social media video.

“They [the PPP/C] have filthy lucre that they can share and give out and cause the weak and cause the vacillating, to move. So to us it’s not surprising. They (PPP) are a party with a lot of illegal wealth at their disposal, that was a party that was linked to a criminalised state in which they accessed drug resources, back tracking resources,” Norton noted of the situation.

“One young lady who was PNC/R walked and boasted across the country that the PPP bought a car for her, a house for her sister, and they are comfortable with that. If persons opt for a good life because of immediate self-gratification then we can do nothing about that. What I can say however is that two might have left we don’t advertise how many came, including from the PPP, but many have.”

Norton noted that the PNC/R’s focus is on the wider society, and not just appeasing a few individual members. “The problem with that is that it doesn’t address the problems of the wider society. What we are seeking to do as a government is to address people’s concerns across the board and ensure they get a good life,” Norton said.