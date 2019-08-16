By News Source Guyana on August 16, 2019

WPA Executive Member, David Hinds, told a media briefing today that there is no doubt that the coalition government made a number of blunders in its first term and had a number of shortcomings. He said despite that, the coalition still remains the better option for Guyana.

The WPA Executive said “we feel that above and beyond the shortcomings that there are certain very big things that the government has succeeded in doing”.

He said at the top of that list is “the fact that this is the first government in the history of Guyana, pre-independence and post-independence, that has not gunned down political opponents. We have not had any political assassinations under the watch of this government”.

Hinds said the coalition could be credited with toning down political fear in Guyana and that cannot be dismissed. He also said the government could be credited to having a President who is incorruptible and who has “brought back dignity to the office of the President.”

Mr. Hinds noted also that the coalition government has also been fair to all races and has served all of the people equally.

When it comes to the shortcomings, Hinds said the WPA is not shying away from taking some responsibility.

He said the coalition should have done more to keep to all of its manifesto promises. Hinds made specific reference to constitutional reform, saying although systems were in place to get that process going, it became stalled.

“In our fractured society and given the kind of acrimony that we have had over the years and given the fact that the Constitution is not really in line with the structural nature of the society, we feel that that should have been something that should have been pursued with earnest”, Hinds said.

As Guyana inches towards early elections, the WPA executive said his party while campaigning within the coalition, will also be campaigning on its own for the coalition. He said it has been on the ground in many of the villages and has been listening to the concerns of citizens.

He complained that in many of the communities, there is a feeling among young people that they should not vote because the government may have done nothing for them. However, he contended that for the sake fo Guyana, the coalition should be returned to office.

Hinds is hoping that if the coalition returns to office, there will be a bigger role for the WPA with more representation on behalf of the people of Guyana.