THE Working People’s Alliance has welcomed the High Court’s ruling that the ongoing house-to-house registration is constitutional and lawful.

“We respect the ruling in its entirety and urge all parties and organisations to do so. The Chief Justice should be commended for her very balanced and reasoned conclusions,” the party said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the WPA, it has always felt that this recent move to the court was nothing short of “legal and constitutional gymnastics” aimed at the larger PPP agenda of frustrating credible elections. “The CCJ’s ruling and orders were very clear that the court does not have the constitutional right to interfere with the process by which an election date is determined – that is a matter for the President in consultation with GECOM. We salute the court for not tampering with the CCJ’s ruling.”

The WPA added that Wednesday’s ruling is, hopefully, the final blow against the PPP’s effort to get the court to become unnecessarily entangled in the country’s politics. “We urge GECOM to take onboard the court’s recommendations and proceed with the preparation for elections in a timely manner. The WPA again wishes to congratulate GECOM for not bowing to pressure and for keeping the house-to-house registration timeline within the CCJ’s guideline. “

Finally, the WPA also calls on the PPP to acknowledge that the game is over and that its attempt at railroading the judicial process has been defeated. It must now return to parliament to facilitate the desired extension of the life of the government. Refusal to do so would further tarnish that party’s image and render it unfit to lead Guyana.

We also urge the PPP’s enablers in the Private Sector Commission and other civil society organisations to recognise that the tide has swung against them and turn a new page for the sake of national harmony. Guyanese should become tired of the PPP’s delaying tactics.