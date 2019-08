WPA continues its Community Reasonings today at the Plaisance Primary School at 6:30 pm. Speakers include, Kidackie Amsterdam, Deon Abrams, Tacuma Ogunseye and David Hinds. Residents will get a chance to engage topics such as The Performance of the Coalition since taking office, House to House Registration, Why the WPA supports t the Coalition at the Upcoming Election, The Coming Oil and Gas Economy and Cash Transfers to Households.