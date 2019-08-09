Media Advisory

August 9, 2019

The Buxton First of August Movement (FAM-Buxton) will hold its Annual Eusi Kwayana Emancipation Symposium on Sunday August 11 at the Friendship Primary School beginning at 6 pm. The topic for this year’s symposium is “The Coming Election and the African Guyanese Emancipation Agenda.”

Given the imminent Oil and Gas economy, FAM-Buxton, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, views the coming elections as a defining moment in Guyana’s history. Towards this end, we feel that there is need for a discussion within the African Guyanese community of the implications of these elections for African Guyanese socio-economic empowerment.

Panelists include Former Foreign Minister, Carl Greenidge, Attorney, Nigel Hughes, University Lecturer, Dwayne Benjamin, IDPADA-G Officer, Glenyss James and FAM-Buxton Coordinator, Dr. David Hinds.