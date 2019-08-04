I wish to argue that although ethnicity remains the overriding motivation for choosing who governs, there is likely to be a slight but significant difference in the upcoming election. The big difference that would be forced on political parties is this: they would have to convince a small but important segment of the population that they are worthy of their vote.

The coming Oil and Gas economy compels the parties to put a vision before the voters—people want to know how they would benefit from the expected wealth.

In my interaction, I have encountered a group of mainly young people across social class, gender, and to a lesser extent, ethnicity, who are so alienated from the political parties; they are threatening not to vote at the next election. Their main complaint is that the political parties when in office have not implemented large overarching policies that have had the effect of improving their material circumstances.

Though most of them acknowledge some general improvements under the Coalition, they think these have not been enough. In light of the above, I think both the PPP and the Coalition have to work harder than usual for those extra votes they would need to secure a majority. They have to do more retail politics by meeting people in small groups and reason with them rather than just talk at them.

The big question for both political forces is this: Convince us why we should give our vote to you in light of your failure to bring about big transformation of the political economy. It follows, therefore, that appeal to the ethnic fears will not automatically work among this group of voters.

My sense is that the parties would have to tell them of their vision for the coming oil and gas economy, and how the various sections of the population fit into that vision. This means that for the first time in Guyana, policy would play an important role in the elections, largely because of the imminent oil and gas economy. The parties run the risk of losing important votes if they ignore that reality.

In relation to Oil and Gas, there have been suggestions from the Coalition about using the wealth to improve infrastructure and education, and the setting up of the Sovereign Wealth Fund. The other side has criticised the contract and flayed the Coalition for a lack of vision.

The truth is that neither side has presented a clear comprehensive plan. The WPA has introduced the issue of Cash Transfers to households, which has been very popular among the poorer sections of the society, but the two major forces have yet to address it in a frontal manner. The side that advances a more comprehensive plan that speaks to the varied needs of the people would convince more of the skeptical voters.