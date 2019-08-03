Working People’s Alliance (WPA) will hold a public Community Meeting at the Anns Grove Community High School, Anns Grove ECD this Monday August 5, 2019 at 6:30 pm Topics to be discussed include House to House Registration, The Coalition’s chances at the Coming Election, The Coming Oil and Gas Economy and other relevant political issues.

Speakers: Tacuma Ogunseye, Dr. David Hinds, Deon Abrams and Kidackie Amsterdam

Come prepared to let the WPA know how you feel about the government’s performance, the situation in the community and what you think the Coalition’s priorities should be going forward.

WPA is a party rooted in the struggles of Guyana over the last five decades. From its birth in 1974, the party has been in the forefront of the fight to free Guyana from the shackles of authoritarian rule, the legacies of colonialism and the stranglehold of chronic underdevelopment.

In the process, the party suffered greatly. Many of our members were harassed, jailed and even assassinated. Our beloved brother, teacher and leader, Walter Rodney was assassinated in 1980 for challenging the social and political order of the day. Other WPA martyrs include Ohene Koama and Edward Dublin who were gunned down by the security forces.

WPA remains committed to its founding principles—The Struggle for Bread and Justice; The primacy of People’s Power as an organizing principle for governance and national development; The multi-racial liberation of our people; The empowerment of the working class; A broad-based form of government that pool the talents and strengths of all political forces. WPA is also committed to social, ethno-racial and gender equality.

WPA is a founding member of the APNU. Along with the PNC we founded the APNU in 2011 as an alternative to One-Party rule and Ethnic Political Domination. The WPA, though a junior member of the Coalition that was formed through a merger between the APNU and the AFC, has played a pivotal role in keeping the partnership alive. Despite differences with our partners, the party has stayed the course, because we feel that a Coalition Government is better for Guyana.

WPA appeals to Guyana to support the return of the Coalition to office for the following reasons: reasons:

A coalition government is in principle a superior form of government to One-Party government

Despite its mistakes and errors of judgement, the Coalition is the better choice to manage the coming Oil and Gas economy.

The issues and policies which our party feels strongly about stand a better chance of being actualized under a Coalition Government.

David Granger is the best candidate to preside over this transition from underdevelopment to the anticipated development.

The gains in the areas of democratization, respect for and the protection of civil liberties, ethnic equality, the decrimilization of the State and the delivery of public service stand a better chance of being deepened.

WPA urges the public, including the youth, to join our party as full-fledged members or as supporters to give us a louder voice in the struggle for a better Guyana.