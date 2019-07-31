guyana chronicle By Staff Reporter -July 31, 2019

IN the small riverine community of Liberty, in the Pomeroon, there is evidence of the government’s efforts to close the socio-economic gap between the coast and the hinterland communities. This was pointed out by Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally and Minister of Public Service, Hon. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, during their engagement with residents at a community meeting.

The ministers were part of the larger team that visited the Pomeroon over the weekend.

Expressing her satisfaction with the newly-constructed river landing, Minister Ally noted that as the government continues to work to meet the needs of citizens, persons residing on both the coast and hinterland will be exposed to the same level of service.

“You, the residents are recipients of improved health and educational facilities; the youths enjoyed the ease of travelling to school in the David G Boats. The time has come where persons from the riverine and coastal community are exposed to the same services and it will only get better. We are showing you our commitment,” Minister Ally stated.

A resident, Michael Griffith, outlined how the government’s work has impacted his life and the community positively. “This community was only last year given a new primary school and a brand new landing, persons don’t have to walk in the mud when they come off the boat, our school is already wired and awaiting electricity. This is progress and we the residents know more is on the way.”

Liberty is mostly a farming community that generates income through the cultivation of ground provisions and coconuts.

In her engagement with the residents, Minister Sarabo-Halley explained that while there is an expectation of revenue coming in from the imminent oil production, the country’s future also lies in its agricultural sector. As such, her office is working to ensure there is a vibrant workforce in the sector.

“We want everyone, especially the youths, to be confident and take up farming, take up export. There is no need to import when you can grow your own food. We [Public Service Ministry] are now offering scholarships in Agriculture,” Minister Sarabo-Halley declared.

She encouraged the young people in the community to apply for the scholarships. She noted that since farming is the “main business” in Liberty the Agricultural scholarship will give them the necessary boost to take their trade to another level.

During the meeting, the issue of proper drainage was raised by a resident, Linden Semple, who asked that the ministers relay the message to the relevant persons to have the matter addressed.

“Our land is for farming. Some of us inherited these lands from our parents, and all we do is cultivate coconuts and ground provision. However, for years we suffered from a poor drainage system and to have the ministers, and their teams here means there will be change,” Semple said.

On the matter of land titling, the residents were assured that issues would be raised with the Minister within the Ministry of Communities, with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson.

Food for the Poor Guyana and the Ministry of Social Protection also jointly handed over agricultural tools and material, along with shoes for the children to the community. (DPI)