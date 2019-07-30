Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Hon Joseph Harmon will deliver the feature address at the Buxton First of August Movement (Buxton–FAM) annual Emancipation Eve Libation and Cultural Groundings today, July 31. The event is part of Buxton-FAM’s activities in observance of the 181st anniversary of the end of plantation slavery in Guyana and the Anglophone Caribbean. This year’s activities are held under the theme, “The Coming Oil and Gas Economy and the African Guyanese Emancipation Agenda.”

The Libation Ceremony which begins at 6pm at the Emancipation Monument, Buxton Market Square the traditional Libation and an Emancipation Thanksgiving Service be conducted by the Apostolic Spiritual Churches of the village. This will be followed by the Cultural Groundings at the Buxton Line Top at 9pm. The programme includes Drama, Poetry, Folk Singing, Dance, Village Gaff, Kwe Kwe and Nancy Story. Several cultural groups and individuals from Buxton are slated to participate.

Super Cat One-Man Band, Folklorist, Brian Chester, Calypsonian, Lasel Duke, The Buxton Fusion Drummers, The Tucan2 Multipurpose Club and The Buxton Pride Steel band will headline the night’s activity.

This year’s activities coincide with the 50th birth anniversary of the First of August Movement which was formed in 1969 at the height of the Black Power Movement in the Caribbean and the USA. The activities kicked off on Sunday with a religious service at the Arundel Congregational Church and will conclude with the Annual Eusi Kwayana Emancipation Symposium on August 11. Panelists include former Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Grenidge, Nigel Hughes, IDPADA-G CEO, Olive Sampson, UG Lecturer, Dwayne Benjamin and First of August Movement Coordinator, David Hinds.

David Hinds

Coordinator, Buxton First of August Movement